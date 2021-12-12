CHEYENNE – A change in the Wyoming wrestling scenery seems to be inevitable.
With surrounding states adopting girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport, the wrestling community around the state hopes Wyoming can follow suit.
“It’s the future of our sport, and if we want to see the sport of wrestling grow not only just for girls, but for boys, it really starts with the women that we have and empowering them to feel confident to wrestle,” Cheyenne Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “Once we get it in this state where it is a sanctioned sport, I think it’ll explode for girls because there’s a disconnect right now between wrestling for girls, and they don’t want to wrestle boys, and I don’t blame them.”
Central sophomore Meadow King has been wrestling for two years, and wasn’t bothered by the fact that she wouldn’t be wrestling females. However, comfort levels differ, and being uncomfortable wrestling guys has stymied the number of girls who are competing on the mat.
“That’s where we’re having the issue of no girls are trying out, because they don’t want to wrestle a guy,” King said. “If we had girls sanctioned, we’d have so many more girls. Wrestling gives you an adrenaline that nothing else can match, and I feel like that’s what girls need – is a sport where they can go and just kick butt.”
This year, the annual Charlie Lake Invitational hosted by Cheyenne East included a girls bracket. It’s one of the first girls-only tournaments that has taken place in the state. Evanston and Moorcroft are also known to have held girls-only tournaments.
A girls bracket in a tournament as popular as Charlie Lake provides a huge boost in its push for attraction.
“It shows some people who think girls shouldn’t be on the mat that we want to be on the mat just as much as a guy does, and we can be just as aggressive,” King said. “And we know as many moves and can go as hard as the guys.”
Nebraska is in its first season with sanctioned girls wrestling. The state had a “test run” last year, Bayard, Nebraska, girls wrestling coach Jerzie Menke said. The successful test run allowed the sport to boom. From three girls wrestling in the Nebraska panhandle just two years ago, that number is now above 50, Menke said.
“After they sanctioned it, and there’s girls wrestling girls, all of these girls want to wrestle now,” Menke said. “I think it’d really boom in Wyoming for that same exact reason.”
Menke said a lot of the success has come from the community’s support and the rallying behind it.
“It’s very supported,” she said. “Most of the schools have a lot of support from the community, which makes a huge difference. It makes it easier because a lot of these girls are wrestling for the first time, and having that support helps them stick with it.”
One of the things that’s stood out to King is that the girls competing from other states come in and give it “110%.” The out-of-state competitions help provide a glimpse of the potential competition in the Cowboy State.
“That’s what I really enjoy when I do see girls from other states – you get to see what girls wrestling will be when it does get sanctioned here,” King said. “It’ll be more competitive.”
According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, girls wrestling is sanctioned in 32 states. Brightman said Wyoming is working on getting eight school districts to OK the addition. From there, it goes to the Wyoming High School Activities Association for a sanctioning decision.
“It’s just natural evolution of where this sport’s going, and we’re just trying to advocate for our girls and get them going,” Brightman said. “I think the whole state is behind it. It’s just a matter of when it happens.”