GIRLS WRESTLING: Vroman, Soden win Shatto titles Jan 8, 2023

Abby Vroman

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sophomore Abby Vroman and Cheyenne South senior Hannah Soden won championships at the Shane Shatto Invitational on Saturday in Douglas.

Vroman went 2-0 with a pair of first-period pins to win the 115-pound championship.

Soden was 2-0 with a pair of first-period pins to win the title at 125 pounds.

Central placed fourth in the 26-team field, scoring 87 points.

The Indians also got a runner-up finish from Ellyse Rimmasch at 100 pounds, and Meadow King went 3-1 with three pins to take second at 145.

Cheyenne East junior Gracin Goff was second at 195 pounds. She was 2-1 with a pair of pins.

Burns-Pine Bluffs' CharlieMarie Jackson went 2-1, and placed second at 155 pounds. Both of her wins came by pin. She lost to Addie Diers of Chadron, Nebraska, 5-4 in the final.

SHANE SHATTO INVITATIONAL

Burns-Pine Bluffs results
100 pounds: Stoneking, fifth, 0-4; 145: Nusbaum 0-2; 155: Jackson, second, 2-1; Tillman, fifth, 2-2.

Cheyenne Central results
100 pounds: Rimmasch, second, 2-2; 105: Bates, fifth, 2-2; 115: A. Vroman, first, 2-0; 120: Reko 1-2; Kant 0-2; Garlough 1-2; 140: Murray, fourth, 2-2; 145: King, second, 3-1.

Cheyenne East results
135 pounds: Lyon 0-2; 195: G. Goff, second, 2-1.

Cheyenne South results
105 pounds: Warner 1-2; 125: H. Soden, first, 2-0; 155: Hockenberger 0-2.