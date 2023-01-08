Abby Vroman

Abby Vroman

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sophomore Abby Vroman and Cheyenne South senior Hannah Soden won championships at the Shane Shatto Invitational on Saturday in Douglas.

Vroman went 2-0 with a pair of first-period pins to win the 115-pound championship.


