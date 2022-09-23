Cooper Lakin

Burns senior running back and linebacker Cooper Lakin practices on Thursday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BURNS – Cooper Lakin is no stranger to hard work.

Every day around 3 a.m., he wakes up to go to work as a ranch hand. He spends his morning doing whatever he is told to do before zipping over to the gym to get in his 6 a.m. workout with the football team.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus