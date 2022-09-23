BURNS – Cooper Lakin is no stranger to hard work.
Every day around 3 a.m., he wakes up to go to work as a ranch hand. He spends his morning doing whatever he is told to do before zipping over to the gym to get in his 6 a.m. workout with the football team.
The hard work has translated onto the football field for Lakin, who has proven to be one of the biggest weapons for the Broncs in all three aspects of the game this season.
“I have always prided myself in working hard,” Lakin said. “It helps being disciplined out there and working hard, and it transfers out here on the field of play.”
Lakin started his playing career in the fourth grade. It was a sibling competition, however, that helped mold him into the player he is today.
“I always strived to be better than my older brother,” Lakin said. “That was probably my biggest motivator, and what keeps me going.”
During his freshman year, as a member of the JV squad, Lakin was able to see limited snaps with the varsity special teams unit. His sophomore year, however, is where he started to see the field more often.
During the 2020 season, Lakin recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. He also finished second on the team with 454 yards of total offense.
Things began to really take off during his junior year, when he became a full-time starter on both defense and offense. Lakin finished the season with new career highs in nearly every major category, including tackles (65), interceptions (2) and total yards (515).
While his junior year was great, his senior year is shaping up to be one for the ages. Through three games, Lakin has posted 46 tackles, 22 solo tackles and three sacks. He also gets it done on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams. He has recorded two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown, a passing touchdown, and a punt return touchdown while averaging 96 yards of total offense per game.
“Being a team player is always a big thing,” Lakin said. “If they need me to play at a spot that I’ve never played before, I am all-hands-on-deck for it.”
Lakin has become the “Swiss Army knife” for the Broncs. No matter where coach Travis Romsa puts him on the field, Lakin can do damage.
“As a player, he is probably the most athletic kid I have ever coached,” Romsa said. “He just flies around the field, both offensively and defensively.
“You can’t coach that. You can’t coach a kid to just go.”
Perhaps his biggest example of this came in Burns’ 42-15 win over Newcastle. Despite being a key target for Newcastle in the game, they weren’t able to stop him.
“When we were at Newcastle, our two managers that were filming said their coach was up in the booth saying, ‘Where is Lakin at,’” Romsa said. “When the other team sees it, and can’t stop it, that’s something special.”
The hot start to his 2022 season is nothing short of spectacular. The trick for Lakin, however, is maintaining it through the second half.
Lakin noted he studies a lot of film during the week to prepare himself. Prior to games, he also makes sure to drink his two Vitamin Waters. However, he has to drink the orange one before the red one.
“If I do it any other way, my stomach starts to hurt,” Lakin said.
According to Romsa, the biggest improvement Lakin has made to his game is in his maturity, particularly when it comes to the weight room. As a freshman, Lakin did very little weight room work. As the years went on, however, he started to realize the importance of becoming stronger to help himself on the field.
Aside from his maturity, Lakin said he feels his leadership skills have significantly improved since he joined the team.
With Burns heading into the final half of the season, Lakin’s high school career is coming to an end. However, that isn’t stopping him from trying to leave a lasting impact on the Burns football program.
“I want to leave as the guy everyone can look up to,” Lakin said. “(I want to be the guy) that was always working hard, always being a leader, and not somebody that people don’t want to be back. I want to be the guy they wish they had every year.”
Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.