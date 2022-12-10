BURNS – Behind a big second half, Wheatland was able to hand the Burns girls their second straight loss, 48-38.
“We did not do a good enough job of taking care of the basketball,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We were just trying to make plays that were a bit more of a late-season play.”
Burns started the game on fire, but it was unable to sustain it. The Lady Broncs opened the game with a 12-4 lead. But Wheatland battled back with a 7-0 run to close out the first and cut the lead to one.
The teams battled back and forth in the second quarter, but Burns managed to hold a slim lead. With under 43 seconds left, Wheatland grabbed its first lead of the game. The teams exchanged baskets on their next possessions, but the Bulldogs had the last laugh, grabbing a 22-21 lead heading into the break.
Wheatland managed to hang onto its lead throughout the third quarter, and headed into the fourth with a three-point lead.
Burns tied the game up shortly into the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Jordan Griess, but things went south from there.
Wheatland went on a 13-0 run to take a 47-34 lead. During that time, Burns had multiple possessions in a row that ended in turnovers or missed shots.
“We were just scared with the ball, and we need to get more confident with it,” senior forward DJ Kaur said. “That is something we are definitely working on. That is one of our big goals, especially with rebounding. It got a little better today, but it is still a work in progress.”
The Broncs added two late field goals in the game, but their efforts were not enough.
In the end, Burns had a rough time staying out of its own way. Unofficially, it committed well north of 15 turnovers and could have been close to around 30, Ward said.
Despite the loss, not everything went poorly. The Broncs finished positive in the rebounding margin.
“We rebounded with two hands tonight,” Ward said. “For us to be successful, that has to be the norm.”
Kaur also put in the best scoring game on the team, finishing with 12 points.