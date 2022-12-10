Jordan Griess and Brinley Heimsoth

Burns junior Jordan Griess (00) wins possession against Brinley Heimsoth (4) during a girls basketball game at Burns High School on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BURNS – Behind a big second half, Wheatland was able to hand the Burns girls their second straight loss, 48-38.

“We did not do a good enough job of taking care of the basketball,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We were just trying to make plays that were a bit more of a late-season play.”


