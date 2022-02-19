CHEYENNE – Three Laramie County athletes won individual events at the Wyoming Invitational hosted by Natrona County High on Friday in Casper.
Cheyenne East’s Kendra Upton won the 400-meter dash at the invitation-only event in 1 minute, 1.68 seconds. Teammate Taliah Morris won long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1¼ inches. Morris also was fourth in the 55-meter dash (7.59 seconds).
Burns-Pine Bluffs senior Emma Gonzalez won the 3,200-meter run (11:37.83).
East’s Ynes Ronnau (1,600) and Molly Madsen (3,200) were both fourth in their respective events.
Central’s Emma Hess was third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.15 seconds) and placed fourth in pole vault (9-6). Central’s Brinkley Lewis cleared 9-6 to take second in pole vault thanks to fewer misses.
Burns-Pine’s Alyssa Slade cleared 5-2 to place second in high jump.
Cheyenne South senior Darby Downham placed fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.18).
On the boys side, Cheyenne Central’s Tristan Knueppel won the 1,600 (4:32.36). Teammate Bridger Brokaw was second in the 1,600 (4:34.05).
The Central boys also got a pair of top-five finishes from senior Jacob Frentheway, who was fourth in the 800 (2:05.86) and fifth in the 1,600 (4:38.30).
Will Barrington placed third in the 3,200 (10:24.74), while Omari Mangram leapt 40-5 to place third in triple jump. Shawn Basart took fourth in high jump by clearing 5-8.
Burns-Pine’s Sean Rhoads was second in triple jump (41-5½) and split fifth in high jump (5-8).
East’s Jude Guevara was fourth in triple (40-4). Marik Cummings was fourth in the 55 (6.66) and 200 (23.33). Cummings also joined Ethan Brinkman, Ian Garcia and Braden Pearson on the third-place 4x200 relay team (1:36.73).