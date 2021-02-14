CHEYENNE – Wade Pollock placed first in the shot put with a distance of 50 feet, 11¼ inches to place first for the Burns-Pine Bluffs indoor track team Saturday in Gillette.
Ashlee Fjeld placed second in the girls long jump with a distance of 14-0¼ and Midori Fabela finished third with a jump of 13-10¾.
The girls relay team of Fjeld, Fabela Layne Burnett and Emma Gonzalez took first in the 1600-meter sprint relay with a time of 4:36.73. Burnett, Gonzalez, Grace Steenbergen and Kayla Clark clocked in second in the 4x400 relay (4:28.36).
Gonazlez picked up a win in the 3200-meter run (12:02.00) and Alexa Sanchez won the 1600-meter run (7:42.21). Steenbergen took third in the 400-meter dash (1:06.44).