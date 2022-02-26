CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys placed second in the team standings at the Laramie last-chance qualifier Friday at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Indians finished with 110.5 team points. Laramie won with 112.
The Indians got a win from sophomore Omari Mangram in triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 1 inches.
Junior Richard Prescott won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.14 seconds, while senior Jacob Frentheway took top honors in the 800 (2 minutes, 5.63 seconds). Central’s 4x400 relay team also won (3:41.49).
Auggie Lain heaved the shot put 47 feet, 6½ inches to place second. Toren Rohde was second in the 1,600 (4:54.72), while Tristan Knueppel took second in the 400 (53.36).
The Central girls placed third, thanks to a win from junior Brinkley Lewis in pole vault. She cleared 10-6, while senior Kaylee Bell was second in pole vault (10-0).
Emma Hofmeister won the 1,600 (5:47.55), and Sydney Morrell placed first in the 400 (1:01.97).
The Cheyenne East girls captured second in the team race.
Sophomore Taliah Morris won the 55-meter dash (7.42) and placed second in long jump (16-8). Junior Abbie Mickelson won shot put with a heave of 34-7½. The 4x400 relay squad also cross the line first (4:29.57).
Sophomore Emma Smith placed second in the 1,600 (5:53.3).
East’s boys were third in the team standings.
Junior Jude Guevara won long jump (19-6) and placed third in triple jump (37-8¾). Classmate Ethan Brinkman was second in both long jump (19-2) and triple jump (38-9½). Junior Marik Cummings won the 55-meter dash (6.61).
Cheyenne South senior Darby Downham won both the 55 hurdles (9.24) and the 200-meter dash (27.84). She also took second in the 400 (1:02.77).
The Lady Bison’s 1,600-meter sprint medley team won in 5:16.03.
Burns-Pine Bluffs senior Emma Gonzalez won the 800 in 2:38.27).