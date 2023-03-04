CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Burns-Pine Bluffs were all in action at the state indoor track and field championships Friday in Gillette.

Central’s girls team finished the first day in second place with a team score of 50.5 points. The boys finished the day in fourth place with 30. The Indians took home first place in the 1,600-meter sprint medley in both boys (3:43.39) and girls (4:14.11).


Tags

comments powered by Disqus