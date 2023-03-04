Cheyenne Central senior Averie Perriton leads in the girls 3,200-meter run at the Wyoming Class 4A state high school indoor track and field championships Friday in Gillette. Perriton won the event in a time of 11 minutes, 56.01 seconds.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South and Burns-Pine Bluffs were all in action at the state indoor track and field championships Friday in Gillette.
Central’s girls team finished the first day in second place with a team score of 50.5 points. The boys finished the day in fourth place with 30. The Indians took home first place in the 1,600-meter sprint medley in both boys (3:43.39) and girls (4:14.11).
Averie Perriton had the girls' lone individual first place finish, posting a final time of 11 minutes 56.01 seconds in the 3,200. Central’s Nicholas Lewis had the boy’s highest individual finish on the day, posting a mark of 13-feet, six inches in the pole vault to take third place.
East boys and girls team combined for 40 points to finish in seventh place, with the team taking home three first-place finishes. Taliah Morris won long jump in a state record distance of 19 feet, 2 inches. Dominic Kaszas and Marik Cummings took home first and second in the prelims of the boys 55-meter dash.
East’s girls 4x800 relay team of Ynes Ronnau, Emma Smith, Sydni Sawyer and Mikaila Trujillo also took home a first-place finish, posting a final time of 10 minutes, 8.59 seconds.
Burns-Pine Bluffs junior Alyssa Slade won the Class 3A girls high jump by clearing 5-2. DeDrick Nichols had the boy’s highest-place finish, recording a mark of 10 feet in the pole vault to tie for sixth place.