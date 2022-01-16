CHEYENNE — Sydney Morell finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.21 for Cheyenne Central to help the Lady Indians finished second with 84 points at the Natrona Invite on Saturday. Morrell was also first in the 1600 (5:11.91).
Kaya Pillivant was third in the 800 (2:32.41) and in the 1600 (5:32.33) and Katie Thomson finished second in long jump (34-9½), third in the 55-meter hurdles clocking in at 9.19 seconds and third in the long jump (16-5½).
Brinkley Lewis was first in pole vault, clearing the 10-6 mark and Kaylee Bell tied for second (9-6) for Central.
Sydni Sawyer was second in the 3200 (12:35.67) for Cheyenne East and Kendra Upton was third in the 400 (1:05.40). Caydence Eicholtz tied for fourth in pole vault (9-0) for the T-Birds.
The relay team of Sawyer, Mikaila Trujillo, Ynes Ronnau, and Gracie Craig were first in the 4x800 relay (11:02.07). East finished 10th with 30 points.
Emma Gonzalez timed in first in the 3200 (12:04.21) and second in the 1600 (5:29.47) for Burns-Pine Bluffs. Alyssa Slade was second in high jump (5-2) and Monse Serrano finished third in shot put with a throw of 35-8¾. Burns-Pine Bluffs was ninth with 32 points.
Jacob Frentheway was first in the 3200 (10:09.30) and Jason Frentheway finished second (10:15.06) for the Central boys, who placed third with 56 points.
Bridger Brokaw was fourth in the 1600 (4:43.28), Omari Mangram was fifth in triple jump 38-1¼ and Auggie Lain was fifth in shot put (44-11¾).
Jude Guevara was second in triple jump (40-2½) for East, who finished 10th with 32 points.
The 4x200 team of Marik Cummings, Ethan Brinkman, Guevara and Ian Garcia timed in first (1:36.82). Cummings was fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.75).
Sean Rhoads finished fourth in triple jump (39-4¾) for the Burns-Pine Bluffs boys, who finished 15th with five points.
The Cheyenne South boys were 17th with four points with Matt Rivera placing sixth in long jump (18-9).