CHEYENNE – Sophomore Sydney Morrell won a pair of state championships to help the Cheyenne Central girls indoor track and field team to a runner-up finish at the Wyoming state meet Saturday in Gillette.
Morrell finished the 800-meter dash in 2 minutes, 32.90 seconds, and the 1,600 in 5:11.91.
The Lady Indians finished with 84.5 team points. Campbell County won the title with 95 points. The team race came down to the 4x400-meter relay, which was the meet’s final event. Campbell County won that race in 4:14.48, while Central was fourth (4:16.55).
Cheyenne South’s 4x400 relay team of Paige Guille, Darby Downham, Lexi Taylor and Caydince Groth was second at 4:14.82.
Central’s 4x800 relay team of Emily Taper, Lauren Clarke, Emma Hoffmeister and Sydni Sawyer won in 10:11.38. Sawyer also placed third in the 3,200 (11:51.80).
Indians’ junior Katie Thomson placed second in long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 3¾ inches. She also fourth in triple jump (35-5), sixth in the 55-meter dash (7.55 seconds) and the 55 hurdles (8.93).
Central’s Brinkley Lewis cleared 10 feet to take third in pole vault, while Dakota Lobmeyer heaved the shot put 36-7¾ to place fourth.
East freshman Taliah Morris won the 55 (7.35 seconds) and placed sixth in the 200 (27.19). She was fourth in long jump (17-0¼), but didn’t record a mark in triple jump.
The Lady Thunderbirds’ quartet of Tayler Miller, Emma Brown, Kendra Upton and Mikaila Trujillo placed fourth in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (4:28.06).
East tied for sixth with South and Cody.
South senior Caydince Groth won both the 200 and 400. She crossed the finish line in 26.30 in the 200, and 1:00.68 in the 400.
Burns-Pine Bluffs’ Emma Gonzalez placed fourth in both the 1,600 (5:32.45) and 3,200 (11:55.02). She joined Ashlee Fjeld, Midori Fabela and Layne Burnett on the seventh-place sprint medley relay team (4:34.51). Burns placed 17th at the 23-team meet.