wte-20230211-spts-MarikCummings.JPG

Cheyenne East senior Marik Cummings, left, and Cheyenne Central’s Tegan Krause stride for the finish in the final heat of the 55-meter dash at the Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Casper. Cummings finished second overall in the event with a time of 6.72 seconds.

 Kirk Miller/For WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central indoor track and field teams placed second in the team standings at the Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Casper.

The Lady Indians won five events, while the boys took top honors in three.


