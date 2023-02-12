Cheyenne East senior Marik Cummings, left, and Cheyenne Central’s Tegan Krause stride for the finish in the final heat of the 55-meter dash at the Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Casper. Cummings finished second overall in the event with a time of 6.72 seconds.
CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central indoor track and field teams placed second in the team standings at the Mustang Invitational on Saturday in Casper.
The Lady Indians won five events, while the boys took top honors in three.
Senior Averie Perriton won the 3,200-meter run in 12 minutes, 13.54 seconds. She also was second in high jump (5 feet). Junior Nigeria Wiley-Ramirez won the 55-meter hurdles (9.00 seconds) and took third in triple jump (33 feet, 5½ inches).
Seniors Sydney Morrell (800-meter run) and Brinkley Lewis (pole vault) also picked up event wins. Morrell also joined Kylie Vercelli, Joslyn Siedenburg and Kalyanna Flores on the winning 1,600 sprint medley relay team (4:16.12).
Sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner took second in the 800 (2:33.26).
Central’s boys got wins in the 3,200 from junior Bridger Brokaw (9:59.18), the 4x400 relay team of Dylan Teasley, Lucas Linde, Tucker Martino and Kain Urdialles (3:40.62), and the sprint medley relay team of Teasley, Brokaw, Urdialles and Tegan Krause.
Cheyenne East’s girls were third in the team standings. Junior Taliah Morris won long jump (19-4). Juniors Kendra Upton (400), Ynes Ronnau (1,600) and Sydni Sawyer (3,200) all took second. Upton, Sawyer, Morris and Layla Robinson placed second in the sprint medley relay (4:31.43).
East’s boys got a win from senior Jude Guevara in the 200 (23.15). He also was third in triple jump (39-4¾). Guevara joined Ethan Brinkman, Braden Pearson and Dom Kaszas on the winning 4x200 relay team (1:34.24). Kaszas was runner-up in the 200 (23.60), while Marik Cummings was second in the 55-meter dash (6.72).
Burns-Pine Bluffs junior Alyssa Slade cleared 5-0 to win high jump.