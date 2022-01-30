Cheyenne East sophomore Ynes Ronnau leads the field in the 1,600 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Ronnau won the event with a time of 5 minutes 42.83 seconds.
Burns senior Emma Gonzalez runs the anchor leg of the 1,600 meter sprint medley relay at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. The Burns-Pine Bluffs squad of Gonazalez, Alyssa Slade, Cathy Purdum, and Grace Steenbergen won the event with a time of 4 minutes 41.25 seconds.
Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell leads the field in the 800 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Morrell won the event with a time of 2 minutes 26.47 seconds.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Bridger Brokaw (left) leans for the finish line in the 800 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Brokaw finished second with a time of 2 minutes 9.32 seconds, 0.08 seconds behind Rock Springs senior Charles Fossey (right).
Cheyenne East sophomore Ynes Ronnau leads the field in the 1,600 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Ronnau won the event with a time of 5 minutes 42.83 seconds.
Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports
Burns senior Emma Gonzalez runs the anchor leg of the 1,600 meter sprint medley relay at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. The Burns-Pine Bluffs squad of Gonazalez, Alyssa Slade, Cathy Purdum, and Grace Steenbergen won the event with a time of 4 minutes 41.25 seconds.
Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports
Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell leads the field in the 800 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track and field meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Morrell won the event with a time of 2 minutes 26.47 seconds.
Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports
Cheyenne Central sophomore Bridger Brokaw (left) leans for the finish line in the 800 meter timed finals at the 307 Invitational indoor track meet Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse in Laramie. Brokaw finished second with a time of 2 minutes 9.32 seconds, 0.08 seconds behind Rock Springs senior Charles Fossey (right).
CHEYENNE — Sydney Morrell finished first in the girls 800-meter run (2:26.47) for Cheyenne Central at the 307 Invite in Laramie on Saturday. Kaya Pillivant was third (2:36.02) and Lauren Clarke was fourth (2:43.38) in the 800. Katie Thomson was second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.21 seconds, Emma Hess was third (9.41) and Averie Perriton was fourth (9.99). Thomson also finished second in long jump (16-3¼) and second in triple jump (34-6).
Hess was fifth (15-6) in long jump and Perriton was fourth in high jump (4-8). Brinkley Lewis notched a first place finish in pole vault (10-0) and Nigeria Wiley-Ramirez tied for third in triple jump (32-1½). The Central girls ‘A’ relay team was first in the 4x800.
Shawn Basart finished fourth in the boys 55 hurdles (8.83) for Central and Will Barrington was third in the 1600-meter run (5:04.22). Toren Rhode finished third in the boys 400 (56.86) while Bridger Brokaw (2:09.32) and Tristan Knueppel (2:12.52) were third and fourth in the 800. Basart also tied for third in high jump (5-6).
Miles Porwoll was third in pole vault (11-6) and Omari Mangrum was fifth in triple jump (38-6).
Ynes Ronnau took first in the girls 1600-meter run (5:42.83) and Sydni Sawyer was second (5:48.40) for Cheyenne East. Kendra Upton was fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:05.85) and Emma Smith was fifth in the girls 800 (2:43.59).
Jude Guevara tied for second in the boys 55 hurdles (8.80) for East and Marik Cummins was second in the 55-meter dash (6.75) and fourth in the 200 (24.21). Ethan Brinkman tied for third in boys high jump (5-6) and Guevara also finished second in triple jump (39-1).
Emma Gonzalez was second in the girls 800 (2:34.87) and Alyssa Slade was third in high jump (5-2) for Burns-Pine Bluffs. Slade, Cathy Purdum, Grace Steenbergen and Gonzalez were first in the 1600-sprint medley (4:41.25).
Carson Rabou tied for second in the boys 55 hurdles (8.80) for Burns-Pine and tied for fifth in pole vault (11-0). Sean Rhoads was third in triple jump (39-½).
Darby Downham placed third (1:05.40) and Kayla Groth was ninth (1:08.40) in the girls 400 for Cheyenne South. Jakub Randles was fourth in the boys 400 (56.92) and Gamo Simental was fifth (58.02). Matt Rivera placed third in long jump (18-9¼) and Paxton Piasecki was fifth in the boys high jump (5-4) for South.