INDOOR TRACK: Gonzalez takes first in Colorado Springs Feb 6, 2022

CHEYENNE — Emma Gonzalez won the girls two-mile for Burns-Pine Bluffs at the Air Force Indoor Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday.The South Dakota State signee finished in 12:08.56.