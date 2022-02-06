20210915-spts-prepathlete-rg-02.JPG

Burns High School Emma Gonzalez stands for her portrait for Prep Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Burns High School. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Emma Gonzalez won the girls two-mile for Burns-Pine Bluffs at the Air Force Indoor Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday.

The South Dakota State signee finished in 12:08.56.

