CHEYENNE – Isaac Bloom played in only a couple of A-team basketball games as a seventh-grader in Burns.
He played a lot of B-team, but he aspired to become a regular on the top team. He knew he needed to improve if he was going to make that kind of leap. The things he decided to focus on during that off-season set him on a course to become an invaluable member of this winter’s Burns High squad.
“I told myself I was going to be the guy who made all the hustle plays, worked the hardest and did whatever I could to earn more playing time on the A-team,” he said. “I think I started every A game my eighth grade year. That was a big confidence booster. It showed me that I belonged and had earned a spot.”
Most players chase the limelight that comes from filling up the basket. Bloom finds fulfillment by being the player who chases the loose ball that results in an extra possession, the guy who battles in the paint and then passes rebounds back out to teammates and by playing hard-nosed defense at all five positions.
“(Bloom) does not care about scoring one bit,” third-year Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “That’s pretty rare for a high school basketball player. If the ball is on the ground, he’s going to go to the ground and get it.
“If the other team has a really strong scorer, he wants to guard that guy whether he’s a point guard or a center. (Bloom) really delights in doing the dirty work.”
Broncs assistant Dan Ebben compares Bloom to 1980s NBA legend Kurt Rambis.
“He is a great rebounder, a great defensive player and a great interior passer,” Ebben said. “He’ll score some points, but he also makes sure your team has the chance to score a lot more.”
Bloom averaged 4.2 points per game last season, which ranked seventh on Burns’ roster. He also grabbed 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and dished out 1.3 assists per contest.
He played steadily through Burns’ first 11 games of last season, but moved into the starting lineup when junior forward Tate Bishop – then the Broncs’ leading scorer at 14.7 points per game – transferred to Cheyenne East mid-season.
“He had a couple big games scoring-wise, but he was really making things happen for us just by playing hard,” Suloff said. “There were a couple games where he shot quite a bit, but a lot of games where he only shot the ball two or three times. Through it all, he was doing the dirty work we needed someone to do and doing it with a smile on his face the whole time.
“When I saw that smile, I knew right then and there that he wasn’t one of those guys who cared about his stats at all. Generally, we have kids who always want to know how they did stats-wise. (Bloom) never checks because he doesn’t care.”
The 6-foot-1 Bloom reached double figures in the scorebook twice last season. That included a career-best 15 on 6 for 6 shooting during a 66-62 victory over Lyman. He later added 10 points in a 58-51 win at Torrington.
Suloff could see Bloom averaging a double-double this season. However, Bloom has wholeheartedly bought into the idea that only one stat matters.
“I want to win. I’m tired of losing. I know the plays I’m making can help us win,” Bloom said. “I would love to average a double-double, but that wouldn’t mean much if we weren’t winning games.”