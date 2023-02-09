wte-20230209-spts-JessicaHoffman02.jpg

Pine Bluffs sophomore Jessica Hoffman, right, ranks in the top 10 in Class 2A in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

 Ashley Jessen/Courtesy

CHEYENNE — Jessica Hoffman has always been taller than the other players on whatever team she’s played on.

As a result, the Pine Bluffs sophomore has always played in the post. Hoffman is still the tallest player on her team this season, but her role has changed as she has filled all five roles at some point.


