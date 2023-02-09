CHEYENNE — Jessica Hoffman has always been taller than the other players on whatever team she’s played on.
As a result, the Pine Bluffs sophomore has always played in the post. Hoffman is still the tallest player on her team this season, but her role has changed as she has filled all five roles at some point.
“There’s been a little bit of a learning curve in those new positions, but she’s done a good job,” Hornets coach Lindsey Forbes said. “Last year, we asked her to come in and be a scorer. We’re still asking her to score, but we’ve needed her to help in some other areas.
“She’s done a really good job of adjusting and handling the ball when she’s been asked to. … She wants that role, she wants the ball in close games, and she doesn’t shy away from the big moment. There are times I forget she’s a sophomore because of her personality.”
Hoffman is excelling in her multi-dimensional role for Pine Bluffs (6-11 overall, 0-1 Class 2A Southeast Quadrant) entering tonight’s game at Lingle-Fort Laramie. The 6-footer is averaging 12.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in 2A. Her 8.9 rebounds per contest are third-best in the state, while her 2.1 blocked shots per outing tops the 2A rankings.
“Playing on the perimeter is completely new to me,” Hoffman said. “I’ve had to learn how to dribble into the defense, and that was hard at first. Now, I can go all the way down the floor and play just about anywhere.
“It’s been going really well. I want to play at the next level, and I won’t be the tallest player there. I’m going to have to learn how to play on the perimeter.”
Hoffman only made a handful of starts last winter, but still had the second-best rebounding average in 2A (8.9 rpg). She also averaged 7.8 points and 1.3 blocks.
“It was nerve-wracking being out on the floor because there aren’t a lot of freshmen who are asked to do that,” Hoffman said. “It was kind of scary, but I had good role models.”
While Forbes describes Hoffman as playing “above her age,” she would like to see Hoffman shoot fewer fade-aways and try not to avoid contact in the post. Hoffman is trying to get better at those skills, especially on the occasions she plays in a mid-week sub-varsity game.
“I’m trying to score through the contact and get to the free-throw line,” Hoffman said. “In varsity, I work on it, but my main focus is getting the bucket and hoping for the foul.”
Hoffman is no stranger to high-level basketball. She has been part of Wyoming Storm teams that have finished as runners-up at tournaments in St. Louis and Chicago. Her off-season play has helped Hoffman have an early impact on the high school hardwood.
“The more basketball you play, the better you’re going to get,” Hoffman said. “That pushed me more because I saw players from well outside Wyoming and northern Colorado.”
On the court
Weather forced Pine Bluffs to go more than two weeks between games. As a result, the Hornets girls and boys just started a stretch of seven games in 11 days. In addition to tonight’s doubleheader at Lingle, Pine Bluffs plays at Southeast starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Hornets host Burns starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Burns’ girls and boys host Lusk for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheyenne’s schools are back home this weekend.
Cheyenne hosts Sheridan starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Natrona County starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked East girls host No. 3 Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday, and Thunder Basin at noon Saturday. The top-ranked Thunderbirds boys play immediately following those contests.
Central’s girls host Thunder Basin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Campbell County at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The fourth-ranked Central boys play the same foes immediately after the girls games.