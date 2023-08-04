CHEYENNE — Jordan Griess’ athletic recruitment couldn’t have played out any better.

The Burns High senior-to-be spent part of the spring emailing college coaches with information about herself, a link to her soccer highlight video, and her upcoming high school and club schedules. At the University of Wyoming, that email landed in the inbox of an assistant who also helps coach the Laramie High girls team.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus