Cheyenne East junior Jordan Griess (17) steps in front of Cheyenne South freshman Ariah Garduno (18) to possess the ball during a soccer game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
CHEYENNE — Jordan Griess’ athletic recruitment couldn’t have played out any better.
The Burns High senior-to-be spent part of the spring emailing college coaches with information about herself, a link to her soccer highlight video, and her upcoming high school and club schedules. At the University of Wyoming, that email landed in the inbox of an assistant who also helps coach the Laramie High girls team.
That coach was familiar with Griess from having seen her wreak havoc for Cheyenne East, and talked with Cowgirls coach Colleen Corbin about Griess’ abilities and potential. After doing her due diligence, Corbin invited Griess to UW’s ID camp for select prospects.
“I got to spend a lot of time with the coaches and players, and they got to see me play in their environment,” Griess said.
Her performance at the first ID camp earned her an invite to a second ID camp so the Cowgirls’ staff could spend more time evaluating her. Corbin eventually offered Griess a scholarship, which she accepted Saturday evening.
“I was able to meet the coach, see the team atmosphere and culture at those camps,” Griess said. “I got to see how they coach, meet the girls on the team and look around campus. The ID camps were run almost like their practices, and I loved it.
“I got the chance to see what it was like to be a Cowgirl. The coaches and the girls are amazing. The coaches are going to tell you exactly where they think you can get better and what they like about how you play. I loved that.”
Griess earned her first first-team All-Class 4A honor of her career this spring. She scored seven goals and dished out 15 assists to help the Thunderbirds place fourth at the state tournament in Rock Springs. Her assists were most on East’s roster, while her goal total ranked second.
Griess is primarily a forward, but Thunderbirds coach Rebecca Valdez uses Griess to fill a variety of roles in the midfield and on defense.
“You can put her pretty much everywhere but goalie,” Valdez said in June.
During her sophomore campaign, Griess netted six goals and added three assists to earn All-East Conference honors. Both her goals and assists totals were second-most on East’s roster that year.
Griess also is a standout basketball player, and was voted All-Southeast District player of the year this past winter. The guard helped Burns win its first girls basketball state title in March. Those skills translate well to the soccer field, Valdez said after Griess was named WyoSports’ Cheyenne girls soccer player of the year in June.
“She can see a play ahead, which is why it makes more sense to have her in the midfield,” Valdez said. “She sees where kids are going, making runs and can play to the wings. She can also split defenders because she sees things a lot of other kids don’t see.”
Griess grew up playing for the Cheyenne Sting competitive organization. As she moved to the high school level of that club, she got the opportunity to scrimmage against Laramie County Community College — a school where her older sister Erin was a three-year defensive starter. The speed and quality of play in those practices was comparable to what Griess saw at UW’s ID camps, and helped her feel comfortable right away.
“It was so fast, and a lot higher competition than I normally see, but I was comfortable with it,” Griess said. “All of the girls play so calm at that speed, which is amazing to watch.”
