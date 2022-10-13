CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess knew the Pine Bluffs-Burns girls cross-country team was going to need someone to set the pace after Emma Gonzalez graduated.
Griess didn’t think she could duplicate the two-time all-stater’s results, but she was confident she could be the leader Pine-Burns needed.
“I wanted to be the person that showed the girls what was possible,” said Griess, who placed 19th at last year’s Class 3A state championships. “Cross-country can be difficult.
“Running three miles that fast is hard, but it’s fun to be able to push yourself for that long. I feel like I’m in a good spot this year.”
The junior ran a personal-best time of 20 minutes, 13.6 seconds to finish 11th at the Leroy Sprague Invitational last week at Kingham Prairie View Golf Course in Cheyenne.
That time beat her previous personal record by nearly 12 seconds, and her prior season best by 1 minute, 20 seconds.
“She’s running a lot faster than she was at this time last year,” Pine-Burns coach Ashley Rousseau said. “You can tell that adding on mileage during the summer was super helpful. Her soccer schedule also has changed a little bit.
“She used to miss or have to leave early from our Tuesday practices. Those are our pace-per-kilometer days. That’s where they learn how to pace themselves. Getting that practice has changed her results drastically.”
Griess was an all-conference midfielder for Cheyenne East on the soccer field this past spring. She also plays for the Cheyenne Sting’s under-19 team during the off-season.
That squad now practices Mondays and Wednesdays, allowing Griess to participate in her cross-country team’s most important practices.
That’s not the only way Griess’ training has changed. She spends the bulk of her time running with Burns’ boys.
“Her times all season have been comparable to our top four boys, so we’ve been pushing her to run with them, even though she’s about a foot shorter than most of them,” Rousseau said with a laugh. “We want her to run with them and use them as a pushing-off point.
“In years past, we’ve had a girl in front of her and one close behind her. With her having to lead the team, we’ve had to shift around and make sure she’s feeling that push.”
Griess had just two top-five finishes during the first two seasons of her high school career. She has four this fall, and won the title at the season-opening Gering (Nebraska) Invitational.
“I’m really happy I’m seeing results and shaving time,” Griess said. “My team is behind me and being really supportive, and that helps a lot. I’m trusting what I’m doing. There’s always room to grow, and I’m really going for it this year.
“Last year, coach (Cole) Manlove explained to me that being good at this sport was all about what you put into it and your willingness to push yourself. That’s what I’m trying to do.”
On the course
The Pine-Burns cross-country teams will compete at the Class 3A Absaraka Conference meet today in Douglas.
Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South will race at the Class 4A East Conference meet Friday. That event is slated to start at 1 p.m. at North Cheyenne Community Park.
On the court
Cheyenne’s volleyball teams head out on the road for East Conference play this week. South plays at Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday and Natrona County at noon Saturday in Casper.
Central and East will square off with the Gillette schools. Central plays Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Friday and Campbell County at noon Saturday. East plays the opposite schedule.
Burns hosts Southeast tonight at 5 and Lusk at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Pine Bluffs plays at Lingle-Fort Laramie at 5 p.m. Friday.
In the pool
All three Cheyenne schools compete in Laramie both Friday and Saturday.