CHEYENNE – Kailtyn Ackerman was struggling at the plate heading into Cheyenne Central’s final two regular-season softball games.
She had tallied just six hits in the Lady Indians’ past eight games. Ackerman had struck out six times in those contests, but she also had put the ball in play and been the victim of great defensive plays.
She could sense a breakout was coming, and so did Central coach Carrie Barker.
“When we were taking batting practice, you could see things clicking and connecting,” Barker said. “Her swing was looking good, and she was looking really confident. She told me, ‘Coach, I’m feeling really good.’
“I got the feeling something really good was about to happen for her.”
It did.
Ackerman went 5 for 6 to help the Lady Indians down Laramie and Cheyenne East to clinch a state tournament berth. She hit for the cycle and drove in three runs against East. Ackerman also caught a ball at the fence for the final out of a 2-1 win over Laramie.
Those efforts earned Ackerman Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Ackerman was able to maintain perspective during her offensive struggles because she was regularly putting the ball into play and moving runners. That’s why the three RBIs Ackerman had last week are the stat she takes the most pride in.
“It always sucks to hit the ball right to someone and get out, but it’s worse to do that when there are runners on base. Especially if you don’t move the runners,” she said. “I want to get runs for our team. If I can move the runners, that’s all that matters to me.”
Ackerman is batting .348 (16 for 46) on the season. She has two doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBIs. She is rounding back into form after having limited opportunities to play last summer.
She suited up for Colorado-based TFS last summer. However, most of the tournaments she expected to play in were canceled due to COVID-19. Ackerman ended up playing most of her games toward the end of the summer.
“It was mentally tough not being able to play,” Ackerman said. “It made my love for the game disappear a little bit. High school ball has helped me regain that.”
Ackerman credits her teammates and coaches for helping her rekindle her passion for softball.
“I was to the point where I wasn’t really excited to go to practice. Now, I’m really pumped to come to practice,” she said. “I’m always super excited to play with these girls. I love these girls so much, and that really helps.
“Coach (Barker) isn’t the kind of coach who yells. She is always encouraging, and trying to help you become a better person and player every day.”
The catch Ackerman made to seal Central’s 2-1 win over Laramie was just as big as the contributions she made with her bat. Laramie pitcher Janey Adair put a charge into the ball and hit it to deep center. Ackerman tracked the ball to the fence and made the catch to punch the Indians’ ticket to the inaugural Wyoming state tournament.
“I thought, ‘This catch is the state tournament or nothing,’” Ackerman said. “If I didn’t make that catch, and the ball falls in, maybe she scores and we don’t go to state.”
Ackerman mostly played right field growing up, and started this season playing there. She recently moved to center. There were nuances she had to learn, but she picked them up quickly.
“The ball comes off the bat a different way,” Ackerman said. “In right, you’re mainly getting line drives or ground balls. In center, they’re hitting balls deep and you have to be ready to run to either side.”
Ackerman reads the ball well off the bat, and has the quickness necessary to chase down balls in the gaps, Barker said. Her leadership is every bit as important as those physical traits.
“She is a really good communicator,” the coach said. “She does a good job of talking to her teammates and backing up the left and right fielders. We needed that.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Brogan Allen, Ashley Bunch and Jayden Gashler, softball, Central: Allen, a junior, was 4 for 6 with two doubles and two RBIs. She also struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits during a seven-inning complete game effort in the pitcher’s circle.
Bunch, a freshman, went 4 for 7 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
Gashler, a senior, was 4 for 6 with a double and a triple.
n Madisyn Baillie, girls track and field, Central: The sophomore won high jump at the Class 4A East Regional by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. She also was third in the 100-meter hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and part of the third-place 4x400 relay team.
n Caydince Groth, girls track and field, Cheyenne South: The senior won the 400-meter dash at the Class 4A East Regional, and also was part of the winning 4x400 relay team. Groth also took third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.
n Kaliff Guevara, boys track and field, Cheyenne East: The senior won triple jump at the Class 4A East Regional meet with a leap of 48 feet, 1.75 inches. He also was fourth in long jump (20-2.5).
n Michaela Moorehouse, softball, South: The senior went 5 for 9 at the plate, with two doubles and two RBIs. She also posted 25 strikeouts against just five walks across 17 innings pitched.
n Taliah Morris, girls track and field, East: The freshman won the 100-meter dash and long jump at the Class 4A East Regional. Her mark of 19 feet, 7 inches would have set a state record in long jump had it come at the state meet. The Wyoming High School Activities Association only recognizes state meet marks as state records.
Morris also helped the 1,600-meter relay team finish third.
n Wade Pollock, boys track and field, Burns: The senior reset his own school record in shot put with a heave of 52 feet, 5.5 inches. That mark won the Class 3A East Regional. He also was second in discus with a toss of (147-4).
n Trista Stehwien, softball, East: The sophomore went 4 for 5 with a triple to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 1-1 on the week.
n Rylee Jo Ward, girls track and field, Burns: The junior cleared 9 feet, 9 inches to win pole vault at the Class 3A East Regional. She also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Ward also was part of the third-place 4x400 relay team.