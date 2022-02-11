BURNS – When the Burns girl basketball team runs its “Denver” offense, the name of the set has nothing to do with geography.
Instead, it’s because the Lady Broncs utilize junior forward DJ Kaur in a way the Denver Nuggets use all-star Nikola Jokic. If Kaur gets the ball in her hands in the middle of the floor, good things tend to happen.
“Some of the stuff we run is patterned off what the Nuggets do with Nikola Jokic because DJ is a really, really good passer. She doesn’t get enough credit for her passing,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “She understands the game of basketball for a post player really, really well. So, we try to give her opportunities where she has the ball in her hands and she’s the one that gets to make those decisions.”
Kaur is currently second on the team averaging 10.3 points to go with a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. But, the player’s biggest contribution to the team might be that her presence ensures the offense is fluent.
“I can pop out and shoot it sometimes, but I think I’m good at seeing what’s going on and making sure that whatever is working is working right,” Kaur said. “Me being able to see the court and making sure the right things are happening and getting the ball to the right places is a big part (of our offense).”
Because of her ability to shoot the ball and generate offense, Kaur often draws the attention of opposing defenses. It opens the game up for the rest of the Broncs, including leading scorer Rylee Jo Ward.
When a team tries to take away one of those options, the other can capitalize.
“Teams really have to choose who they’re going to guard,” Rylee Jo said. “If they help off me, we can get it to it to DJ, and it creates opportunities for her to score.”
One of the areas Burns has struggled with this season is rebounding. The Broncs rank last in Class 3A, averaging just 24.9 rebounds per game. Kaur has been a bright spot in that category for her team. She knew she needed to take her play up a notch this season and knew it could come in the scoring department.
However, she said she understands the importance of her rebounding contributions and that her potential there hasn’t been tapped yet.
“I knew I had to play a bigger role this year because we lost some scoring from last year,” she said. “Scoring, yeah, but rebounding is something I still need to work on. But, it has to start somewhere and one of the goals this year was being big and dominant in the post, and that starts with getting rebounds.”
Being a regular in the weight room during the offseason helped Kaur set herself up to become a premier rebounder. Aside from the strength she built, she generated speed. Against bigger players, the speed provides a slight advantage.
What she gained in those two attributes was immediately noticeable.
“More than anything, DJ committed herself to the weight room and she’s gotten stronger and because she’s stronger, she’s faster. You can just see it on the floor,” Barry said. “It makes a huge, huge difference, and she plays harder than she’s ever played before.”
Just like her rebounding potential hasn’t been tapped, her overall game hasn’t reached where it could be. She’s shown glimpses of reaching that point, Barry said, but when it becomes consistent, she’ll start to turn heads.
“When DJ plays to her full potential everyone in the whole area is going to go, ‘Holy cow,’” the coach said. “We see it, it’s just not all the time. She’s a special individual.”
