BURNS — Becoming a high school athletics director was something Kurtis Suloff started thinking about when he started working on his education administration degree.

“That became my goal, and I thought the opportunity might come three to five years down the road, or whenever Barry (Ward) retired,” Suloff said. “When this position came open early, I jumped on it.”


