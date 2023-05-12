BURNS — Becoming a high school athletics director was something Kurtis Suloff started thinking about when he started working on his education administration degree.
“That became my goal, and I thought the opportunity might come three to five years down the road, or whenever Barry (Ward) retired,” Suloff said. “When this position came open early, I jumped on it.”
Suloff will be AD and an assistant principal at Burns starting this fall. Ward was recently hired as Cheyenne Central’s AD.
“(Suloff) is loved by the kids he coaches and brought a lot of youthful energy to our programs,” Ward said.
Suloff has been a Spanish teacher in Burns, and was the Broncs’ boys basketball coach for four seasons. His teams posted a 28-64 overall record. Their best mark during Suloff’s tenure was 8-11 in 2021.
Burns moved back to Class 2A this season after spending the previous four campaigns in 3A.
“When we went up to 3A, we were competitive, we always thought we could have made it to the state tournament, but we came up a game or two short,” Suloff said. “We won a lot of games in 3A, and we got better as a program every year.
“I’m going to miss coaching basketball, but at least I’ll still be around athletics.”
Suloff also has been an assistant football and track coach during his time in Burns.
He said he has mixed emotions about leaving the classroom, but described the move as best for his family.
“It’s bittersweet, for sure,” said Suloff, who has three sons and a daughter. “I loved every second of teaching and coaching, but I haven’t seen a single one of my boys’ soccer matches. This will give me the opportunity on a Tuesday to head over real quick and watch that.
“This was too good of an opportunity to turn down.”
Clayson moving on
Family also influenced Dan Clayson’s move to step down as Burns-Pine Bluffs wrestling coach and take a teaching position in Rock Springs.
“I’m from southeastern Idaho, and have a sister in Mountain View, so I’m trying to get a little closer to family,” he said. “My kids are grown and off to college, so I thought I’d get a little closer to some of our other family members.”
Clayson served as Burns’ wrestling coach for 12 seasons, growing it from a program struggling to reach double digits in participation to a program that consistently finished in the top 10 in Class 2A.
“He is my kind of coach,” Ward said. “He immersed himself in our school and invested in our kids. He built a wrestling program that boasts over 30 kids every season. Rock Springs is lucky to have him.”
Burns’ best finish under Clayson was a fifth-place effort in 2A in 2017. That was the zenith of a five-year run that saw Burns finish no worse than 10th in a wrestling classification that has more teams than any other.
Burns moved to Class 3A starting in 2019. It finished eighth both in 2020 and 2021. Senior 285-pounder Lincoln Seibert picked up a state championship in 2021.
Clayson built Burns’ participation numbers from the ground up by running a youth program and coaching at the junior high level.
“Seeing the growth and culture change that has happened with wrestling here will be my biggest memory,” Clayson said. “A lot of people used to think wrestling was weird or gross or whatever. Now, kids will come out and give it a try.
“We had eight high school wrestlers my first year after I talked to every single kid I could. Now, we have 30-40 kids on the team every year. Kids are willing to give wrestling a try now. Seeing that change is what I’ll remember most.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.