BURNS – Although it could never pull ahead, the Thermopolis girls basketball team was on Burns’ heels for their entire Friday night contest.
The Lady Broncs’ lead was never greater than nine points, but they still managed to pull away with the 39-32 win at the Burns Winter Classic.
“We found a way to win,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We need to find some consistency on offense and we’ve had a really hard time getting in any kind of a rhythm and just aren’t getting the ball in all the right places yet, and hopefully we can get that worked out before the weekend’s over.”
One of the keys of getting that rhythm is getting more paint touches, Ward said. Senior Katelyn Smith agreed it’d open more opportunities.
“We just need to work on getting it in the post more,” Smith said. “More looks will come from that.”
Thermopolis hit a 3-pointer and added two more quick baskets to open the first quarter before Burns was able to grab a 10-7 advantage on a pair of free throws from senior guard Rylee Jo Ward. Kaia Galovich quickly tied it up with another 3-pointer for the Bobcats, but a steal from Rylee Jo Ward set up sophomore Jordan Griess for an easy layup and the Broncs held their lead for the rest of the game.
Unable to get much offense going, Thermopolis applied some defensive pressure late in the second quarter which the Lady Broncs quickly adjusted to. The adjustment led to a DJ Kaur layup for a 19-15 Burns advantage which it took into the break. Only scoring seven points in the second quarter, Burns kept its lead with its defense by allowing only five points.
“We played decent defense for most of the time,” Barry said. “We take pride in our ability to break a press because we like to press, so we get a lot of practice with that.”
The Bobcats continued to keep the game in reach, mainly with the play from Kamry Bowman. Bowman scored four points and assisted on another early in the third quarter to put the Bobcats behind 22-21. But the Broncs went on a small run to build a cushion heading into the final frame.
Burns held that cushion throughout the fourth quarter and made just enough free throws and shots down the stretch to hold off the Bobcats.
“When things get difficult we play hard as a team come together and just play better together,” Smith said. “We pulled it together and worked better as a team later better than we have before in the past.”
After allowing 42 free throws Thursday against Moorcroft, Burns only saw its opponent shoot 12 free throws Friday.
Rylee Jo Ward finished with a team-high 12 points and had nine steals. Kaur finished with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Bowman finished with 17 for the Bobcats.
Burns (1-1) hosts Arvada-Clearmont at 3 p.m. today.
BURNS 39, THERMOPOLIS 32
Thermopolis…….10 5 8 9 – 32
Burns……………12 7 8 12 – 39
Thermopolis: Bowman 17, Meyers 2, Johnson 2, Bassie 2, Burr 7, Johnson 2.
Burns: Griess 2, Smith 6, K. Gallegos 6, Mosley 2, Ward 12, Kaur 11.