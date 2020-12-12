BURNS – Free throws were the source of trouble for the Burns girls basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Broncs missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter during a 47-43 loss to Thermopolis at the Burns Winter Classic.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Changes are coming March 2017. Instead of 10 free articles, enjoy 30 (1 per day) with login.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy with snow developing late. High 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 12, 2020 @ 5:24 am
BURNS – Free throws were the source of trouble for the Burns girls basketball team Friday night.
The Lady Broncs missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter during a 47-43 loss to Thermopolis at the Burns Winter Classic.
Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.