Burns
Coach: Kurtis Suloff
2020-21: 8-11 overall, did not qualify for Class 3A state tournament
Players to watch: F Isaac Bloom, jr. (4.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg); F Caden David, sr. (8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg); G Jackson Kirkbride, sr. (9.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.0 spg); G Luke Lerwick, sr. (5.3 ppg, 2.1 apg).
About the Broncs: Burns averaged 45.2 points per game last season, and has nearly all of that returning. The bulk of the roster also is in its third season under Suloff. “They’ve hit the ground running because they know what we’re doing, and we’re already getting better because of that,” he said. … The Broncs were outrebounded by nearly seven per game, and they also committed nearly seven more turnovers per game than their foes last season. … Suloff likes his team’s depth. “We were only playing six guys by last year’s regional tournament,” he said. “The six who played were the guys who were confident under that pressure. This year, I’m confident we’re going to be playing 10 or more.” … Suloff is confident in his depth because of how often his players asked him to open the gym over the summer. “I got texts almost every day to let them in the gym so they could get shots up or play ball,” he said. “There were guys that lived in the gym or in the weight room. We’re going to be a better shooting team, and we’re going to be able to play a lot faster.”
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Tagg Lain
2020-21: 22-3 overall, Class 4A state champions
Players to watch: F James Brown, so. (1.6 ppg 0.9 rpg); F Chase Talich, so. (1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg); G Nathanial Talich (18.2 ppg, 5 rpg); G Jackson Whitworth, jr. (3.3 ppg, 1.3 apg).
About the Indians: Two starters return from Central’s state championship team: Whitworth, and two-time all state guard Nathanial Talich. After losing four big contributors over 6-foot-4, Lain is still excited for the size Central boasts. “We lost a lot of size, but I think people are going to be surprised with our length and our athleticism at a number of spots,” Lain said. … Central lost four of its top five scorers from last season and four of its top five rebounders, so there will be production to be made up, but plenty of hungry players looking to fill those roles. “We have some seniors who’ve been biding for some time, we’re excited to see how it all unfolds,” Lain said. “We’re the only team in the state that get an opportunity to defend a state championship and we relish that.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Rusty Horsley
2020-21: 17-7 overall, sixth at 4A tournament
Players to watch: F Tate Bishop (1.8 ppg, 1.5 rpg); G/F Drew Jackson, so. (6.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg); F Kysar Jolley (1.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg); G/F Garet Schlabs, jr. (5.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg).
About the Thunderbirds: East is fairly inexperienced entering the season after graduating four seniors who all started. It'll be a young core that makes up the core of the team. "A lot of our younger kids are stepping up and doing a good job," Horsley said. "We're relying on a lot of guys who don't have a lot of varsity experience but I really like this group of kids, they really work hard." ... East was a run-and-gun team last season that would get out in transition that tied for third in the state with 66.3 points per game last season. Horsley said the team will look to become more defensive focused this season. "We're just biting at the bit to see what this team will do in action," the coach said.
Cheyenne South
Coach: Jeff Bailey
2020-21: 5-13 overall, didn’t reach 4A state tournament
Players to watch: F Maurie Alexander, sr. (13.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg); G Marcus Manzanares, sr. (12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg); G/F Jeramiah Moyte, sr. (5.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg); G LeeAndre Ray, sr. (11.4 ppg, 2.2 apg).
About the Bison: South returns four starters from last year’s team and other role players with varsity experience. “We’ve now got that experience as well as the talent make a run and a get to state,” Bailey said. “That’s our ultimate goal – is to make it to state – and anything can happen when you get there.” … Alexander finished as the fourth-leading rebounder in the state last season and could be a double-double player this season. ... South saw a lot of success in the off-season and is hoping that'll roll into the regular season. “We played well and competed hard and had a successful summer,” Bailey said. "And hopefully it sets you up for a successful season."
Pine Bluffs
Coach: Tyler Kimzey
2020-21: 13-11 overall, placed fourth at Class 2A state tournament
Players to watch: F Collin Jessen, jr. (7.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg); F Stu Lerwick, jr. (14.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.9 spg); G Reed Thompson, sr. (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 spg)
About the Hornets: Junior Stu Lerwick paced Pine Bluffs in scoring at 14.3 points per game. He spent much of the season playing point guard because of an off-season knee injury suffered by starter Ryan Fornstrom and a mid-season injury suffered by senior Reed Thompson. Point guard is not Lerwick’s natural position, but he got better as the season progressed. “He did a good job with what we asked him to do, and played great at state,” Kimzey said. “Now, he can be a stretch four. There aren’t going to be many posts in 2A that can guard him in the paint. If they can, he’ll take them out to the perimeter and beat them there.” … The Hornets got some bad news on the injury front as senior forward Ty Sweeter has been ruled out for the season because of a torn medial collateral ligament in one of his knees. Sweeter averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 7.2 boards last season. … In good injury news, Fornstrom was able to play eight games late last season, and his surgically repaired left knee was strong enough to earn all-state honors on the football field. “He is so much more explosive,” Kimzey said. “He was basically playing on one leg when he came back late last year. He’s a good floor general, so having him back will be a huge help.” ... Experience and chemistry will be strengths for Pine Bluffs. “This group has been playing together since they were pretty young,” Kimzey said. “Some of them have been playing together for eight years already, and their basketball IQs are really high. They can do a number of different things, and they’ve learned how to compete at this level.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports