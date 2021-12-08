Burns
Coach: Barry Ward
2020-21: 5-14 overall, did not qualify for Class 3A state tournament
Players to watch: F Kylie Gallegos, sr. (2.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg); F DJ Kaur, jr. (3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg); G Rylee Jo Ward, sr. (16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.1 spg, 3.3 apg)
About the Lady Broncs: Ward thinks this could be one of his best teams in years. “Any time you have seven seniors who have seen significant playing time, that’s a good thing,” he said. “We also have a lot of really good young kids. We’re going to be really deep. Probably deeper than any team I’ve ever coached. We’ll have 15 or 16 kids competing for 12 spots each week.” … Rylee Jo Ward earned All-Class 3A honors last season. Her 16.1 points per game were tied for third-most in Class 3A. … Senior Kylie Gallegos (5-foot-9) and junior DJ Kaur (5-10) are undersized for post players, but will be expected to give Burns a paint presence it has lacked recently. “We’re going to be able to play inside out, which is something we haven’t had the luxury of doing for quite a while,” Barry Ward said. “It’s been the other way around. We still have a lot of guards, but going inside out is going to be a focus.”
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Glen Kirkbride
2020-21: 12-11 overall, didn’t place at Class 4A state tournament
Players to watch: G/F Madisyn Baillie, jr. (6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg); F Roree Cowley, sr. (3.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Mia Gerig, jr. (4.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg); F Kamryn Temple, sr. (1.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
About the Lady Indians: Central lost its two top scorers from last year’s team to graduation in Kelsey Basart and Baylee Delbridge. It’ll be time for this year’s seniors to step into those spots, Kirkbride said. “A couple of those seniors are really going to step up for us,” Kirkbride said. "Kamryn got injured last year and didn’t get to play as much as she would’ve liked to. She’s a senior, and she’s going to do a lot for us this year.” … While the production can’t be made up with one player, the balance is going to be as important as ever, Kirkbride said. "We don’t have any superstars, but we’re all going to be able to do things together, and I think it's going to be a really good year,” Kirkbride said. "It's all about balance for us, and we’re really going to have that, and it might be the first year since I’ve been here that we’ll have that balance, and it’ll be a good thing for us.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Eric Westling
2020-21: 21-2 overall, 4A state champions
Players to watch: F Darcy Jardine, sr. (4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg); F Jordan Jones, sr. (9.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg); G Boden Liljedahl, jr. (12.5 ppg, 3.2 apg); G Bradie Schlabs, so. (8.6 rpg, 3.8 apg).
About the Lady Thunderbirds: East is bringing back its two leading scorers in Liljedahl and Schlabs, two key pieces in last year’s state championship team that has a target on its back heading into this season. “We appreciate the target because it means that our kids are doing the right thing consistently,” Westling said. “The other thing we think about a lot is how last year was last year, and you don’t win anything from last year this year." … East also added Jordan Jones to this year’s roster, who spent her junior season in Denver, playing for Regis Jesuit High School, and spent her freshman and sophomore campaigns at Central. … With seven players from last year's state championship team and added depth, Westling knows his team can't get complacent. “Our biggest expectation is to play to our ability every day,” the coach said. "Once you chase being as good as you can be, all of the results speak for themselves.”
Cheyenne South
Coach: Brodie Epler
2020-21: 8-10 overall, didn’t qualify for 4A state tournament
Players to watch: G Laynie Ramirez, sr. (2.6 ppg, 1.6 rpg); G Janiah Wright, jr. (0.7, ppg, 0.7 rpg); F Ebony Gunn, jr. (N/A); G Bailey Williams, jr. (N/A)
About the Lady Bison: South is coming in with a new head coach and coaching staff, and almost an entirely new roster. Epler replaced Chad DeBruyn, who stepped down after six seasons. The Bison graduated 10 seniors from last year's roster. “Everyone comes in here as kind of a blank slate,” Epler said. “But with that, there’s a lot of excitement, and there’s a lot of effort – and the right type of effort and the right type of attitude, where these girls realize there’s a lot of minutes up for grabs.” … There are only three players on the roster that saw varsity minutes last season, but Epler has been pleased with the individuals that are stepping into bigger shoes. “We’ve talked about being a well-oiled machine and that were not a well-oiled machine yet," Epler said. "But it takes a lot of work and a lot of prep to get to that point.”
Pine Bluffs
Coach: Lindsey Forbes
2021-21: 12-12 overall, fifth place at Class 2A state tournament
Players to watch: F Abby Gray, jr. (5.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg); G Andrea Reifschneider, sr. (5.2 ppg. 3.0 rpg, 1.5 spg); G Jaden Shelit, sr. (13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 spg, 1.5 apg)
About the Lady Hornets: Pine Bluffs was hit hard by graduation and only had 17 girls on all levels of its roster during the first week of practice. “We have a lot of kids who understand our system, but they just didn’t see a lot of varsity minutes,” Forbes said. “We don’t have to do a lot of teaching, but we have to be patient as they settle in and adjust to the speed of the varsity level.” … Shelit is a two-time all-state selection, and played travel basketball with the NoCo Triple Threat during the summer. It’s the first time she played that level of off-season basketball, and she told the WyoSports podcast it helped make her a better player. … Forbes said Gray made big strides during her sophomore campaign and is poised to take on a bigger role this winter.
– Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports