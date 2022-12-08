Burns
Coach: Kurtis Suloff
2021-22: 9-15
Players to watch: F Cooper Lakin, sr. (2.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg); G Angel Chavez, (2.7 ppg)
About the Broncs: Burns was hit hard by graduation, losing all five starters. However, Suloff notes the Broncs are bringing back their entire bench from a year ago. “We tried to keep that group together on JV for a couple quarters per night,” he said. “They were pretty successful and had a pretty good year at that level. They were role players before, but now they’re stepping into bigger roles.” … Burns played in a senior-heavy Class 3A last season, but has moved to 2A classification that is also laden with experience. “(Class) 3A was loaded with seniors last year, and 2A is the same way this year,” Suloff said. … The coach likes the athleticism of his squad, and expects to push the tempo this winter. “We’re going to embrace the chaos a little bit,” he said. “It’s about adapting to what we have. This group could run what we have in the past, but this group likes to get in your face and press a little bit.” Suloff expects Burns to create scoring chances through its defense.
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Jim Shaffer
2021-22: 14-10
Players to watch: F James Brown III, jr. (11.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg); G Jackson Whitworth, sr. (3.0 ppg, 1.8 apg)
About the Indians: Replacing star players is not an easy task. Replacing a player like Nathanial Talich is next to impossible. However, that is the situation Central faces, and is doing its best to do so. Coach Jim Shaffer said the team will do so with a “by committee” approach” to try to make up some of Talich’s production. … Shaffer, who is entering his first year at the helm at Central, is looking to get the team playing in a different way. He said he wants to see the team play a full 94-foot game and use its depth to wear teams down. … “We have a lot of guys that can score,” Shaffer said. “With our depth … I think that makes us harder to guard and play against.” …The Indians return seven players, including four seniors, who lettered last year and have been infused with young players from their junior-varsity team that are eager to prove they belong. All-conference junior James Brown III is among those returning that are looking to avenge last season’s defeat. After finishing first in the 4A Southeast quadrant, the team failed to qualify for the state tournament. The goal this year is to get back to that tournament, which they won two seasons earlier. … “We have to play each game as it comes,” Shaffer said. “The most important game is the next game, and then build from there.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Rusty Horsley
2021-22: 22-6, Class 4A runners-up
Players to watch: G Drew Jackson, jr. (14.7 ppg, 2.2 spg); G Garet Schlabs, sr. (9.4 ppg, 5.6 apg); F Kysar Jolley, sr. (9.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg)
About the Thunderbirds: East put together an impressive 22-6 season that took them all the way to the state title game against Thunder Basin. Ultimately, the Thunderbirds fell just short of their ultimate goal last season in a 54-44 loss. The team has not forgotten that sting, and is eager to finish what they started last year. “This team really worked hard last year,” coach Rusty Horsley said. “They really wanted to win it, just like everyone else.” ... East returns most of its core from the previous season, with Garet Schlabs leading scorer Drew Jackson returning as the focal point of the T-Birds offense. ... Schlabs headlines a group of four returning seniors (nine overall) who will be expected to take on a big leadership role. “We have great leadership on the floor,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “We have a pretty experienced team.” … East has a lot of things going well for it entering the season, but its guard play with Jackson and Schlabs will be its biggest strength. … Horsley expects the team to play tough and gritty all season long, as well as play solid defense and rebound. “We want to shoot the ball a little this season than we did last year.” Horsley said. “We have been working on that, and the kids have been working hard.”
Cheyenne South
Coach: Chad DeBruyn
2021-22: 10-13
Player to watch: G Gabe Hernandez, jr. (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg)
About the Bison: The Bison graduated seven seniors from last year, including four starters and their three top scorers. Junior guard Gabe Hernandez is the lone returning starter from last season on a team that will have a lot of new faces – most of which will come from the junior-varsity level. ... While the lack of experience is not ideal, South coach Chad DeBruyn views it in a different light. As a first-year coach, with basically an entirely new team, everyone is starting from scratch. ... So far, the team has bought into what DeBruyn has been preaching. “We are establishing a new culture and philosophy,” DeBruyn said. “It is a completely new system. We have the leaders and guys that I need right in front of me.” … The lack of knowledge about who the team is may cause a rocky start to the season, but DeBruyn isn’t concerned. He knows that the first few months might be a work in progress, but he expects the team to continue to get better as the season progresses. “We will definitely be feeling some things out and seeing what guys can do in a game situation,” DeBruyn said. “We are going to continue to learn the system. We will be a lot better when we play two months from now than we will be this first weekend out.”
Pine Bluffs
Coach: Tyler Kimzey
2021-22: 24-3, Class 2A state champions
Players to watch: G Ryan Fornstrom, sr. (14. 3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 5.9 rpg, 2.5 spg); F Collin Jessen, sr. (4.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.0 spg); F Stu Lerwick, sr. (20.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 spg); G Dalton Schaefer, sr. (8.4 ppg, 3.5 spg).
About the Hornets: Lerwick earned the second all-state nod of his career last season. He was the state’s second-leading scorer, while his rebounding average was fourth-best in 2A. Fornstrom also earned all-state honors. Jessen and Schaefer were All-Southeast Quadrant picks. … Pine Bluffs returns the vast majority of its scoring from last season, and Kimzey also likes what he has on the bench. “We’re deeper than we have been in years past,” he said. “I won’t have any issues going 10 or 12 (players) deep this year. The main issue with that is finding playing time for everyone. The younger kids are going to need to sit the bench, watch and learn a few things. That will help them a lot, and this older group is doing a really good job of bringing them along and helping them.” … Kimzey emphasizes defense with his teams, and this year’s club has embraced that. “The only thing offense is good for is determining how many points you win by,” he said. “We want to be a defensive team that limits teams to one shot (per possession). We’re going to take a few lumps here and there during the game, but we have to bounce back and keep playing defense.”
