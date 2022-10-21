Big Horn at Burns
Records: Big Horn (6-1 overall, 6-0 Class 2A East Conference) at Burns (4-3, 4-2)
Kickoff: 2 p.m. today at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Last week: Big Horn beat Tongue River, 14-0; Burns won at Wheatland, 23-21.
Last meeting: Big Horn won 30-8 on Sept. 24, 2021, in Big Horn.
Facts: Before the season began, if someone had told Burns coach Travis Romsa that entering the final week of the regular season, the team would be sitting at 4-2 in the conference and in a playoff position, he would not have definitively been able to say that would be the case. However, that is the situation the Broncs find themselves in. Burns rushed for 185 yards in its 23-21 win against Wheatland, allowing them to clinch a spot in the 2022 2A playoffs. …“Our offensive line played probably one of their best games I have seen them play,” Romsa said. “I’ve been on them for a few weeks now that (a win or loss would be decided) with them, and they stepped up and play pretty well.”… This week, they have a chance at clinching the No. 3 seed in their division with a win or a Torrington loss. However, the team does not want to rely on a team losing to move up in the standings. Their task will be tough, as they face off against top-seeded Big Horn. …“They don’t make mistakes,” Romsa said. “Offensively, they run and pass the ball about 50/50. If they are running the ball, we have to have our guys in the right spot. If they are passing, we have to make sure our DBs are staying at home and doing their job.”
Rock Springs at Central
Records: Rock Springs (3-5) at No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (5-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Last week: Rock Springs beat Laramie, 35-13; Central won at Campbell County, 56-17.
Last meeting: Rock Springs won 42-18 on Oct. 15, 2021, in Rock Springs.
Facts: Central coach Mike Apodaca was confident his team could shake off the disappointment of a loss to crosstown rival Cheyenne East by the time it arrived in Gillette to face Campbell County. He was right, as the Indians dismantled the Camels, 56-17. “That was our best football game of the season, and the fact it came after a tough loss made it more rewarding as a coach,” Apodaca said. … Save for losses to Cheyenne East and Natrona County, Rock Springs has played the top teams in the state within a couple scores. … The Tigers are No. 3 in Class 4A in total offense (375 yards per game). “They’re very balanced and a good football team,” Apodaca said. “You don’t play in a state championship game and completely fall apart the next year. They lost a lot of guys, but they also have guys who have been there and done that and understand the urgency of this time of year.” … Central is No. 2 in the state in both total defense (261 ypg) and scoring defense (15.0 points per game).
Kelly Walsh at East
Records: Kelly Walsh (1-7) at No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East (7-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Last week: Kelly Walsh lost to Thunder Basin, 55-20; East won at Cheyenne South, 61-7.
Last meeting: East won 40-7 on Oct. 15, 2021, in Casper.
Facts: Kelly Walsh has struggled to move the football this season, ranking eighth in both Class 4A in total offense (223 yards per game) and scoring offense (13.2 points per game). The Trojans can’t be taken lightly, though, East coach Chad Goff said. “They like to get to the edge, so you have to be solid out here,” he said. “They’re good at that, and they know teams are going to try to shut that down, which is when they start sending stuff right up the middle. You have to play assignment football, stay home, do your job and not overplay something because you thought you saw something.” Goff said the Thunderbirds have gotten better at that after Sheridan used some misdirection plays to rally for a 42-39 victory Sept. 30. … Kelly Walsh’s Kadon Boyce is No. 2 in the state in defensive points per game (16.8), while Erich Hulshizer ranks sixth (14.2 ppg). … East juniors Colby Olson and Kolbe Dierks rank ninth and 10th, respectively, in defensive points average. … T-Birds junior quarterback Cam Hayes leads 4A in completion percentage (68.5%), passing touchdowns (27) and efficiency (181.8).
South at Laramie
Records: Cheyenne South (0-8) at Laramie (1-7)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Deti Stadium, Laramie
Last week: Laramie lost at Rock Springs, 35-13; South lost to Cheyenne East, 61-7.
Last meeting: Laramie won 42-19 on Oct. 15, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Plainsmen could advance to the Class 4A playoffs with a win. “They’re going to bring a little extra something to try to grab that last playoff spot,” first-year South coach Eli Moody said. … The Bison are trying to snap a 28-game losing streak that started the week after a 36-35 victory over the Laramie on Oct. 11, 2019. … Laramie ranks ninth in total offense (196 yards per game) and scoring offense (9.1 points per game), while South is 10th in both categories. The Bison average 134 yards and 5.6 points. … Laramie’s Adrien Calderon and Mason Branch rank fourth and eight, respectively, in receiving average. Calderon is averaging 66.6 yards per game, and Branch checks in at 47.2 ypg. “They have some dangerous skill guys,” Moody said. “Branch comes to mind on both sides of the ball. They also have big, strong guys that will put their hands on you and make sure you know they’re there.” … South junior safety Damien Pino is tied for fourth in the state in defensive points per game (14.7 ppg).
Southeast at Pine Bluffs
Records: No. 5-ranked Southeast (6-1 overall, 5-0 Class 1A nine-man East Conference) at No. 1 Pine Bluffs (7-0, 5-0)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Southeast won 47-14 at Saratoga; Pine Bluffs won 53-6 at Lingle-Fort Laramie.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 52-19 on Sept. 24, 2021, in Yoder.
Facts: The Hornets received a massive boost this past week against Lingle with the return of senior running back Dalton Schaefer. Schaefer, who was injured in week one against Shoshoni, picked up right where he left off. He ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns to help lead a dominant rushing attack for the Hornets, which rushed for 392 yards overall. ... “We just got into a rhythm on offense running the ball,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “They did some different things than we thought they would. We found a chink in their armor and attacked it for awhile.” … The team will host its final regular-season home game tonight in Pine Bluffs against Southeast, with the No. 1 overall seed on the line for Pine Bluffs. Gray’s message to the team has been simple: block, tackle and take care of the ball. … “Southeast always comes at us with something different,” Gray said. “They are really well coached, and they are going to blitz more than anyone else has. We’ve got to be able to run the ball and get ourselves on third and short … and we need to be able to pass protect.”
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports