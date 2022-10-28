Burns at Lyman
Records: East No. 3 Burns (4-3) at West No. 2 Lyman (6-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m. today at Eagle Stadium, Lyman
Last week: Burns lost to Big Horn, 56-13, Lyman won at Cokeville, 16-6.
Last meeting: First meeting.
Facts: The end to the regular season for the Broncs didn’t quite go as planned. According to Burns coach Travis Romsa, the team came out flat to start the game and could never quite recover. “We got the ball at the start, drove down the field and turned it over. Their next play was a 60-yard touchdown,” Romsa said. “You could tell it affected our kids, and it went downhill after that.” ... Despite losing 56-13 to Big Horn last week, Burns clinched the No. 3 seed in the East Division of Class 2A when Torrington lost to Newcastle. While it was not the way they wanted to clinch, Romsa is happy the team was still able to do it. .... The Broncs’ quarterfinal matchup will be against the team that won it all the past two seasons. Lyman comes into the game riding a 4-1 conference record and is coming off a 6-0 win over Rich County, Utah, last week. “Offensively, they run downhill,” Romsa said. “We are going to have to stop their run game. (They put) seven guys in the box defensively that are really good athletes, so we are just going to have to get our blocks and mismatches.”
Thunder Basin at Central
Records: No. 5 Thunder Basin (5-4) at No. 4 Cheyenne Central (6-3 overall).
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field
Admission: $5 for adults and $3 for students. Previous season passes are not valid because this is a Wyoming High School Activities Association postseason event.
Twitter: @MattAtencio5
Last week: Thunder Basin lost 41-6 at Natrona County; Cheyenne Central beat Rock Springs, 45-7.
Last meeting: Cheyenne Central won 41-28 on Sept. 29 in Gillette.
Facts: The Indians’ win at Thunder Basin started their current string of five wins in six games. ... The Bolts boast Class 4A’s top offense (454 yards per game). They are second in scoring offense at 41.6 points per game. Thunder Basin also leads the state in passing offense at 280 yards per contest. “They run and throw the ball well, and you can’t get caught up in both,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “We have to identify what we think really makes them tick and try to shut that down.” … Central counters with a defense that is No. 2 in the state at 258 yards per game. The Indians also rank first in passing defense (132 ypg) and second in scoring defense (14.1 ppg). “We have figured out where everyone fits, and I feel good about what we’re doing, especially offensively,” Apodaca said. “We’re doing good running the ball, and that’s always good to have in your pocket this time of year. The kids have a lot of confidence. This isn’t one of those things where they’re happy to be in the playoffs and hoping to beat a team. They really think they can win.”
Rock Springs at East
Records: No. 7 Rock Springs (3-6 overall) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (8-1 overall)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @jjohnke
Last week: Rock Springs lost 45-7 at Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East beat Kelly Walsh, 49-7.
Last meeting: Cheyenne East won 52-20 on Sept. 23 in Rock Springs.
Facts: The Tigers led East after the first quarter of their previous meeting. “They do a good job of trying to find what you’re struggling with on defense and attacking it,” Thunderbirds coach Chad Goff said. “We have to be better in our assignments defensively than the first time we played them. That was a game where we worked hard to help the kids understand why we had them in certain gaps. That was the start of our defense understanding that it has to get better every day.” ... East is third in Class 4A in both total defense (289 yards per game) and scoring defense (19.7 points per game). … The T-Birds also lead the state in scoring offense (47.3 ppg) and are second in total offense (439 ypg). … East junior quarterback Cam Hayes leads the state in all-purpose average (292 ypg).
Big Piney at Pine Bluffs
Records: West No. 4 Big Piney (6-2) at East No. 1 Pine Bluffs (8-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Big Piney beat Riverside, 34-0; Pine Bluffs beat Southeast, 63-6.
Last meeting: First meeting.
Facts: Pine Bluffs’ dominant regular season concluded with a 63-6 drubbing of Southeast. The Hornets ran for 339 yards and six touchdowns on the Cyclones’ defense. Senior Ryan Fornstrom led the way defensively for the Hornets, racking up 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. “I liked how the kids competed,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “They didn’t worry who was on the other side, they just did what we do and worried about ourselves.” ... With playoffs here, the intensity level will climb to a whole new level as teams fight for their lives each week. Gray’s message to the team has been simple: focus on tackling, blocking and taking care of the ball. The Hornets welcome the Punchers to town, who are coming off a 34-0 win over Riverside. Big Piney runs a complicated offense the Hornets will need to be ready for, according to Gray. “They run a lot of different things on offense,” Gray said. “We just have to keep them in front and get them to the ground.”
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports