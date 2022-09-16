Burns at Newcastle
Records: Burns (0-2) at Newcastle (1-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Shoemaker Field, Newcastle
Last week: Burns lost 27-21 in overtime to Torrington; Newcastle won 20-18 at Wheatland.
Last meeting: Newcastle won 10-6 on Oct. 15, 2021, in Burns
Facts: Penalties killed the Broncs in their Week 2 loss to Torrington. They committed 12 penalties in the game, including five that came on either third-and-5 or fourth-and-short, that gave Torrington a first down. However, Burns managed to stay in the game and tied it 21-21 on a deep touchdown pass to force overtime. It was unable to score in the extra frame, and fell 27-21. Despite the loss, the team made significant improvements from its Week 1 match up against Yuma. The Broncs held Torrington to 167 yards rushing, as opposed to 344 yards the week before. “We adjusted to their (rushing attack) pretty well,” coach Travis Romsa said. “They were running the ball pretty well the first two drives. We ended up coming out in the second half and stopping their run game.” ... Burns will need to put this loss in the rearview mirror, as its heads north for its first road game of the season against Newcastle.
Central at Thunder Basin
Records: Cheyenne Central (1-2) at No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin (2-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Thunder Basin Stadium, Gillette
Last week: Central lost to Natrona County, 14-10; Thunder Basin lost to Cheyenne East, 52-42.
Last meeting: Thunder Basin won 10-7 on Sept. 17, 2021, in Gillette.
Facts: The Bolts lead Class 4A in both passing offense (303 yards per game) and total offense (487 ypg). Quarterback Alonso Aguilar leads the state in passing at 281.3 yards per game. He has thrown for a state-best 11 touchdowns. Kayden LaFramboise has hauled in nine of those scores and averaged 154.7 receiving yards per contest. “(LaFranboise) is as good as there is in the state, but he might be the best because his measurables are so good,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “He’s 6-foot-4, he’s fast, he’s a great route-runner, and he plays hard. That stuff just pops off the film.” … Central gave up 370 rushing yards to Natrona – including 232 to quarterback Wyatt Powell – yet only lost that matchup by four points. “You don’t normally give up 300 yards of rushing and hold the other team to 14 points,” Apodaca said. “Our defensive coordinator is obviously frustrated by the yardage, but we hung in there because we stiffened at the right times.” … Central ranks seventh in the state in both total offense (273 ypg) and scoring offense (17.3 ppg). The Indians’ eight turnovers are the most in 4A. “Our margin for error offensively is so small because we’re turning the ball over in the red zone,” Apodaca said. “Our kids are hanging in there. Not just on game day, but during practice time. They really want to fix it. I’m excited to coach them every day, because they’re working hard and trying to figure it out.”
Laramie at East
Records: Laramie (0-3) at No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East (3-0)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @jjohnke
Last week: Laramie lost 55-6 at Sheridan; East won 52-42 at Thunder Basin.
Last meeting: East won 49-8 on Sept. 17, 2021, in Laramie.
Facts: Laramie is sixth in Class 4A in total defense, giving up 302 yards per game. “They’ve changed to a 3-4 on defense, and they’re pretty impressive in it,” East coach Chad Goff said. “They have size, and their linebackers move pretty well. They’re in and out all the time, faking blitzes and actually coming on blitzes.” … East junior Kolbe Dierks is tied for second in the state in defensive points per game at 18.3. He had 23 tackles (10 solo and three for loss). He also has recovered a fumble, blocked a kick and broken up two passes. … Laramie is giving up an average of 38.7 points per game. However, there is no quit in the Plainsmen. “They’ve battled all the way to the end in every game we’ve watched,” Goff said. “They’re getting better every week, which makes you have to prepare for them and take them seriously. You can tell they’re understanding their stuff better each week, so we have to be solid in what we do.” … East junior quarterback Cam Hayes is second in the state in passing at 212 yards per game. Senior receivers Dom Kaszas and Garet Schlabs rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in receiving average. Kaszas is averaging 60.3 yards per game, while Schlabs checks in at 59 yards per game. … “We’ve done a good job of handling adversity,” Goff said. “I’m pleased with all of our units right now. The first game, our offense was on fire. Our second game, the defense was rolling. In the third game, special teams got it done. All three phases are coming together and producing every night. That’s what we need.”
Campbell County at South
Records: No. 5-ranked Campbell County (2-1) at Cheyenne South (0-3)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @MattAtencio5
Last week: Campbell County beat Rock Springs, 31-28; South lost at Kelly Walsh, 17-7.
Last meeting: Campbell County won 67-15 on Sept. 17, 2021, in Gillette.
Facts: The Bison left Kelly Walsh feeling like they could have won, first-year South coach Eli Moody said. “There was more disappointment among the team after that loss than there was after the other two because we were so competitive in that game,” Moody said. “They know they were competitive and missed some opportunities. It wasn’t like our loss to Sheridan, where we were excited because we got some points on the scoreboard. We were disappointed, because we were right there in the game and could have come home with our first win, if a few plays went differently.” … Campbell County sophomore quarterback Mason Drube is third in Class 4A in passing at 171.3 yards per game. He also runs for an average of 41 yards per game, and ranks third in the state in all-purpose offense (212.7 ypg). “(Drube) can really give people problems,” Moody said. “He knows when he should just pull the ball down and run, and he’s effective at it. But there are also clips on film where he throws it 40 or 50 yards and threads the needle. He’s a really dangerous guy.” … South senior safety Matt Rivera is tied for second in the state in defensive points per game (18.3 ppg), while junior safety Damien Pino is tied for eighth at 16.3. … Moody said South’s offensive line has grown considerably through the first three contests. “I bet we gave up double-digit sacks in our first game, but we were better against Sheridan and even better last week against Kelly Walsh,” he said. “We got some drives going, and it wasn’t just three-and-out or one first down and then a punt. We’re moving down the field and getting three or four first downs. Unfortunately, we stalled out, and were only able to get seven points on the board. But drives are looking better.”
Wright at Pine Bluffs
Records: Wright (0-2) at Pine Bluffs (2-0)
Kickoff: 5 p.m. today at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Wright lost 21-6 at Southeast; Pine Bluffs won 61-0 at Guernsey-Sunrise.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 48-6 on Oct. 8, 2021, in Wright.
Facts: The Hornets enter tonight’s matchup coming off a dominant win over Guernsey last week. Ryan Fornstrom posted 10.5 tackles, including nine tackles for loss in just one quarter of play. He also caught two passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. ... Ryan Mohren and Justin Lerwick led the way on the ground for the Hornets, rushing for 133 yards. Lerwick added three touchdowns, as well. ... Despite the dominant win, coach Will Gray says the team still has some things to improve on, primarily in its kickoff coverage. ... The focus on kick coverage will help this week, as the team will face off against Wright. Gray said the speed Wright has on the back end of its kick return could present a challenge. While the team is young, Gray also noted the challenges Wright present to his group. ... ”They blitz a lot, and our linemen will have to have their head up and communicate with each other,” Gray said. “They are also young. Traditionally, young guys get better every week. We just have to be prepared.”
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports