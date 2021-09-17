Glenrock at Burns
Records: Glenrock (2-1) at Burns (0-3)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Glenrock lost to Torrington, 34-0; Burns lost at Tongue River, 12-8.
Last meeting: Glenrock won 38-6 on Sept. 18, 2020, in Glenrock.
Facts: Burns had an opportunity to score a late go-ahead touchdown last week, but a bad snap and loss of big yardage ultimately deflated those hopes. However, the defensive intensity stood out to coach Brad Morrison in the loss. “We flew around and held a good team to one touchdown,” Morrison said. “We had a five-play goal-line stand before half that gave us a lot of momentum. I felt like we held up against a bigger team, and that we have a lot of guys who’ve greatly improved since our Week 0 game.” … The Broncs will need that defensive intensity today against a Glenrock team that leads Class 2A in rushing (246.4 ypg). Caden David, Cody Winslow and De’Drick Nichols all rank in the top 10 in defensive points for Burns and will look to stymie that attack. “We’ve got to play physical, see our keys and not hesitate defensively to slow down their ground game,” Morrison said. “On offense, we have to protect the football and execute. If we do, I feel good about our chances to get into the win column.”
Central at Thunder Basin
Records: Cheyenne Central (0-3) at No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin (2-1)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Thunder Basin Stadium, Gillette
Last week: Central lost to Sheridan, 30-21; Thunder Basin won at Cheyenne South 45-6.
Last meeting: Central won 38-26 on Sept. 18, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Indians’ offense has continued to gain traction since mustering just 123 yards in a season-opening loss to Natrona County. Central has upped that average to 259 yards per game, but still has a way to go, coach Mike Apodaca said. “We’re still trying to find our identity and running through players trying to see who is going to step up,” the fourth-year coach said. “That’s true on both sides of the ball.” … Thunder Basin senior Isaiah Haliburton leads 4A in rushing at 115 yards per game. He gained just 52 during last week’s win at South, and left the game early with a left leg injury. … Senior quarterback Ryan Baker is No. 2 in 4A in passing at 197.7 yards per game. … The Bolts are 2-1, despite losing 20 starters from last year’s state runner-up team to graduation. “They just reload and keep doing what they do,” Apodaca said. “They’re a very good football team, and we’re going to have our hands full.” … Central junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett is the fourth-leading rusher in 4A (73.7 ypg). … Junior Richard Prescott is tied for sixth in the state in defensive points per game (13.3).
East at Laramie
Records: No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East (2-1) at Laramie (0-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Deti Stadium, Laramie
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: East beat Campbell County, 27-21; Laramie lost to Natrona County, 45-0.
Last meeting: East won 49-7 on Oct. 30, 2020, during the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Cheyenne.
Facts: For the second consecutive week, the T-Birds had to grind out a victory – this time, rallying from a fourth quarter deficit. Mental lapses were the biggest cause for the concern in the outing. “The special-teams penalties killed us, absolutely killed us,” Goff said. “And there were some penalties we got on defense … that’s the kind of stuff that we just can’t do. Those are the kind of things we’ve worked on this week to understand that. But I think the one thing that stands out is being able to overcome that so we can move on.” ... Gavin Goff leads Class 4A in passing with 220 ypg, while Garet Schlabs paces the state in receiving with 108 ypg on 25 receptions. ... East is looking to gain some traction on the defense, and should find some success in that area against a Laramie team that’s only scored three total points this season. “We’re just looking for our defense to pick it up even more,” Goff said. “Believe me, we were in the same boat last year, it’s just getting better at it.”
South at Campbell County
Records: Cheyenne South (0-3) at Campbell County (1-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Camel Stadium, Gillette
Last week: South lost to Thunder Basin, 45-6; Campbell County lost at Cheyenne East, 27-21.
Last meeting: Campbell County won 49-0 on Sept. 18, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: Bison coach Dan Gallas describes Campbell County as big and aggressive. “They’re not that difficult to figure out, but you’ve got to be able to play full speed against their size and not be intimidated by it,” he said. “We’re not asking anyone to go head-to-head with them, we’re asking them to get into gaps and angle block on offense.” … South junior linebacker Robert Campbell ranks fifth in Class 4A in defensive points per game at 13.7. Sophomore Noah Haggberg and senior Juan Santana-Morales are 11th and 12th, respectively. Haggberg averages 12 defensive points per game, while Santana-Morales checks in at 11.3. … South senior Braeden Hughes is eighth in the state in all-purpose yardage at 139 yards per game. … For the second consecutive week, South is missing several players because of non-COVID illnesses.… Despite those absences, the Bison are practicing well, Gallas said. “We’re starting to figure some things out, but now we have to get it to translate to game time,” the coach said. “We’ve been working to manufacture more intensity and make practices feel a little more game-like.”
Pine Bluffs at Saratoga
Records: No. 2-ranked Pine Bluffs (2-0) at No. 5 Saratoga (2-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Robert Hielman Field, Saratoga
Last week: Pine Bluffs beat Lusk, 32-8; Saratoga won at Moorcroft, 34-6.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 34-18 on Sept. 18, 2020, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs defeated top-ranked Lusk last week in a contest where it seemed that all of the facets of the game were working well for the Hornets. “I thought we tackled well,” Gray said. “Lusk is always physical, and I thought we were able to match their physicality up front. Our pass game on offense was sharp, and we ran the ball better than we anticipated.” … The Hornets have surrendered a mere eight points this season, a number that ranks first in Class 1A nine-man. … Sophomore quarterback Stu Lerwick paces nine-man with 187 yards per game and four touchdowns. That will be tested against Saratoga’s top-ranked pass defense. ... Saratoga also sits second in total offense (408 ypg), mainly on the back of their rushing attack (335 ypg). “Saratoga runs the ball well. They are running a much different scheme from a year ago,” Gray said. “Their tailback runs extremely hard, and looks to be a kid that doesn’t go down with first contact.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports