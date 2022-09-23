Upton-Sundance at Burns
Records: Upton-Sundance (0-2) at Burns (1-2)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. today at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Last week: Upton-Sundance lost to Tongue River, 20-8; Burns won at Newcastle, 42-15.
Last meeting: Upton-Sundance won 21-12 on Oct. 8, 2021, in Sundance
Facts: Even a 45-minute rain delay was not enough to deny coach Travis Romsa and Burns their first win of the 2022 season, and their first under Romsa. The team made significant improvements from the week prior, particularly in the trenches. Burns rushed for 275 yards and did a great job stopping the run, according to Romsa. ... To accomplish this, the team came out in a completely different offensive set than they had the previous two weeks. Instead of running a flex bone-style offense, the Broncs changed to a spread attack. ... This week, the Broncs return home to play Upton-Sundance. Coming off a 20-8 loss, the Patriots will look to stem the momentum Romsa has generated with Burns. Romsa said he believes Upton-Sundance will try to exploit the edges of the Broncs defense, but is confident the team will be able to hold up. ... “I think that if we can stop the run, we will be in great shape,” Romsa said. “Our pass defense has been good these past few weeks. So, if we can make them throw it, that will be good.”
Central at Laramie
Records: No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (2-2) at Laramie (0-4)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Deti Stadium, Laramie
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Central won at Thunder Basin, 41-28; Laramie lost at Cheyenne East, 63-7.
Last meeting: Central won 58-13 on Oct. 22, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Indians enter tonight’s game coming off a come-from-behind win at then-No. 3 Thunder Basin. “The kids showed a lot of resilience,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “We had an hour weather delay, Richard Prescott returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and then we fell behind and had to rally. It was good to see the reward of a lot of hard work over the past six or seven weeks. ... The kids rallied behind each other, and it was really great to see.” ... Central senior linebacker Alex Fernandez is tied for seventh in Class 4A in defensive points per game at 15.5. He has 38 tackles (15 solo), a fumble recovery and two pass breakups. “He’s a tough, physical kid who is setting the tone physically for us,” Apodaca said of the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Fernandez. “He’s not necessarily the biggest, but he gets after it. He’s getting really comfortable and is becoming a leader.” ... The Plainsmen rank in the bottom half of 4A in every statistical category, but their passing offense took a hit when junior quarterback Ben Malone suffered an apparent left knee injury during the second half of last week’s loss at East.
East at Rock Springs
Records: No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East (4-0) at Rock Springs (1-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Tiger Stadium, Rock Springs
Last week: East beat Laramie, 63-7; Rock Springs lost to Sheridan, 39-28.
Last meeting: Rock Springs won 55-34 in the Class 4A semifinals on Nov. 5, 2021, in Rock Springs.
Facts: Rock Springs – the 2021 Class 4A runner-up – might be two games below .500, but it is better than its record, East coach Chad Goff said. “They do so many different things that you have to be able to defend them and be prepared,” Goff said. “They’ll do all of that and figure out which of those things are working and go with that. You have to spend a lot of time preparing for them both mentally and physically.” The Tigers rank fourth in 4A in both team offense (357 yards per game) and team defense (314 ypg). ... A different unit stood out in each of East’s first three games, but offense, defense and special teams all excelled during a rout of Laramie. “It wasn’t that any of those other units did terrible in those first three games, it’s just that they didn’t shine as much as the others,” Goff said. “Against Laramie, all three phases shined. We preach coming out fast and keeping it going, and we did that.” ... Goff was especially impressed with the way the Thunderbirds’ second-teamers added points to the scoreboard and kept the Plainsmen off it. “If you look at our first game, we gave back some of our big lead,” Goff said. “In our fourth game, those kids came in an added to the lead. They got good reps and did a whole lot better.”
Pine Bluffs at Moorcroft
Records: Pine Bluffs (3-0) at Moorcroft (0-3)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. today at Wolves Field, Moorcroft
Last week: Pine Bluffs beat Wright, 40-18; Moorcroft lost at Southeast, 42-18.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 66-0 on Oct. 22, 2021, in Pine Bluffs
Facts: Despite allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown on the first play of the game, the Hornets cruised to a 40-18 win over Wright. Ryan Fornstrom one-upped his performance against Guernsey-Sunrise from the week prior, recording 13.5 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception. Stu Lerwick accounted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) to help lead the offense. Abe Serrano picked up 104 yards on the ground and two touchdowns on 15 carries as well. ... The Wolves are coming off a 42-18 loss to Southeast, and are still looking for their first win of the season. Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said the biggest focus will be to try to throw off Moorcroft’s passing attack. “We have to get a good pass rush,” Gray said. “They run a good scheme, where they put receivers in open places. We have to get the quarterback off his spot and make him uncomfortable.”
South at Natrona County
Records: Cheyenne South (0-4) at No. 3-ranked Natrona County (3-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Cheney Alumni Field, Casper
Last week: South lost to Campbell County, 51-10; Natrona won at Kelly Walsh, 26-6.
Last meeting: Natrona won 51-27 on Oct. 22, 2021, in Casper.
Facts: Natrona quarterback Wyatt Powell is the second-leading rusher in Class 4A at 112.8 yards per game. He also ranks ninth in the state in passing average at 78.2 yards per contest. “He’s a burner that’s running all over teams and is gaining a ton of yards, but he can throw,” first-year South coach Eli Moody said. “You have to make sure you hit (Powell) right and hit him low, or he’s going to keep going. They’re a run-first team, but they can beat you with the pass if you get too focused on stopping the run.” ... A 3-plus-minute outburst in the second quarter saw Campbell County score three touchdowns and pull away from South. “We played a tough first half,” Moody said. “Our kids were really getting after it, but we had a fumble that gave them short yardage and a muffed punt that gave them short yardage. If we avoid that, it’s a different game.” ... Junior safety Damien Pino is tied for second in 4A in defensive points per game at 17.5. Senior safety Matt Rivera is ninth at 15.2.
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports