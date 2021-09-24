Burns at Big Horn
Records: Burns (1-3) at Big Horn (1-2)
Kickoff: 2 p.m. today at Big Horn Field, Big Horn
Last week: Burns beat Glenrock 26-22; Big Horn beat Newcastle, 20-0.
Last meeting: Big Horn won 42-8 on Sept. 25, 2020, in Burns.
Facts: Glenrock was the top rushing team in Class 2A at 246.5 ypg heading into last week’s contest against Burns, but the Broncs held the Herders to 93.5 yards below that average en route to their first win of the season. “We were able to limit their run game because our kids tackled well and played their keys and fits the best we have all year,” Broncs coach Brad Morrison said. “Particularly in the first half, I was pleased with our ability to bottle them up and shed blocks.” ... Last week’s win was the best the Broncs have played across the board this season as turnovers and a lack of run game hindered them in their first three contests. “We were able to limit turnovers and run the ball,” Morrison said. “When you don’t beat yourself with turnovers, and pick up first downs on the ground consistently, you’re gonna be a tough team to beat. That really comes down to focus and execution, and we did both the best we have.” ... Burns’ Cody Winslow leads 2A with 13 tackles per game and will look to continue being a force against a Big Horn offense that ranks 13th in the state.
South at Central
Records: Cheyenne South (0-4) at Cheyenne Central (0-4)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Twitter: @jjohnke
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: South lost at Campbell County, 67-15; Central lost at Thunder Basin, 10-7.
Last meeting: Central won 62-15 on Sept. 25, 2020, at South.
Facts: Central had a go-ahead touchdown called back because of a holding penalty late in the loss at Thunder Basin. The Indians also had a possession deep in Bolts territory nullified by a penalty. “We had some tough calls go against us and didn’t respond very well,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “We played really well defensively and got some stops late that gave the offense a chance to get the ball.” … Central ranks eighth in Class 4A in total offense at 261 yards per game. The Indians have struggled with having big plays followed by penalties or errors that leave them behind the down markers. “We need to start stacking sets of downs,” Apodaca said. “If we can stack downs, we’ll eventually stack series, then stack quarters and stack wins.” … South ranks last in 4A in total offense. The Bison are looking for ways to spark the attack. “We’re going to simplify things this week the best we can and see if we can gain some confidence,” coach Dan Gallas said. “It’s something we keep working on.” … South senior Braeden Hughes doesn’t rank in the 4A top 10 in any single offensive category. However, he is sixth in all-purpose average at 141.8 yards per game. Sixty-eight of those yards are coming from returning kickoffs. … Apodaca is cautioning his team not to take South lightly. “They have good enough athletes that if we’re not disciplined, one of those cats can get loose and take it all the way to the house,” Central’s coach said. “Some of the spread offenses that teams in this state run can all look the same, and you can get away with a little bit. What South runs is so different from what nearly every other team in the state runs. It’s good for our kids to have to focus on such a small piece of the puzzle.” … Gallas has told his team Central is better than its record. “I see a team that looks athletic and looks like it gained some confidence last week,” he said. “Their win column isn’t good, but they’ve got some good skill kids, and they’ll be loaded for bear looking for their first win, I’m sure.”
Sheridan at East
Records: No. 1-ranked Sheridan (4-0) at No. 4 Cheyenne East (3-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @rmunoz307
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Sheridan beat Rock Springs, 27-24; East won at Laramie, 49-8.
Last meeting: East won 31-21 on Nov. 6, 2020, during the semifinals of the Class 4A playoffs in Cheyenne.
Facts: Sheridan is middle of the pack when it comes to total offense, ranking fifth in Class 4A at 351 yards per game. The Broncs are averaging a 4A-best 42.8 points per game, so their offense can’t be discounted, East coach Chad Goff said. “They have so many threats on offense, so you have to make sure you’re playing assignment football and understand that at any point and time any of those cats could get the ball and take it to the house,” Goff said. “We have to team tackle, we have to wrap up and drive through thighs defensively.” … Sheridan ranks second in total defense (231 ypg) and scoring defense (11 points per game). “They like to twist up front,” Goff said. “Last week was all about the blitz, and this week is all about the twists. We have to stay on our tracks, and our linemen need to be doing what they’re supposed to be doing. We have to understand the coverages they run.” … Sheridan also is explosive on special teams. Dom Kaszas has a 66-yard punt return and a 73-yard kickoff return. Carter McComb has a pair of 51-yard punt returns. “They’re very explosive in special teams with all the speed they have,” Goff said. “They know how to use it and do a good job with it.” … East leads the state in total offense at 385 yards per game. Senior quarterback Gavin Goff leads the state in all-purpose yardage at 264 per game. He is the No. 2 passer in the state (190.2 ypg) and the No. 8 rusher (73.8 ypg). … Senior running back Cade Pugh is seventh in 4A in rushing average at 74.2 yards per game after rushing for 141 yards in last week’s win at Laramie.
Pine Bluffs at Southeast
Records: No. 2-ranked Pine Bluffs (3-0) at Southeast (1-2)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Teeters Field, Yoder
Last week: Southeast lost to Wind River, 8-6; Pine Bluffs won at Saratoga, 52-0.
Last meeting: Southeast won 41-14 on Sept. 25, 2020, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs has outscored its opponents 114-8 through three games this season and has been efficient all-around offensively while averaging 193.3 passing and 189.0 rushing ypg. Junior quarterback Stu Lerwick is responsible for aerial success (which leads Class 1A nine-man) while Dalton Schaefer and Sean Rhoads have become a welcoming 1-2 punch on the ground. “They both bring a different skill set to the table,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “Dalton is a seasoned veteran. He knows the keys to look for and hits green grass. Sean is still learning the position. He runs hard on every play, and he has so much more ability than he even knows. As the season progresses, we are hoping he continues to unlock his skills.” … The Hornets have the second-ranked defense in the state, allowing 171 ypg. … Southeast has struggled early this season, but can’t be overlooked after falling to a gritty Wind River team. “Coach (Mark) Bullington is as good as they come. He and his staff will have their kids ready to play,” Gray said. “Ryan Clapper and Cord Herring are great players, they are good leaders, and will be tough to beat.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports