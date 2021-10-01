Wheatland at Burns
Records: No. 2-ranked Wheatland (4-0) at Burns (1-4)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Last week: Wheatland won at Glenrock, 41-6; Burns lost at Big Horn, 30-8.
Last meeting: Wheatland won 53-0 on Oct. 2, 2020, in Wheatland.
Facts: After going into the half trailing by two points, Burns allowed Big Horn to pull away last week and suffered its third loss of the season. “The biggest reason it got away was that I got too aggressive trying to force the ball downfield, and it hurt us with some turnovers,” Burns coach Brad Morrison said. “I should have called some more runs and held onto the ball. Penalties hurt us, as well.” … Broncs quarterback Caden David ranks third in Class 2A in passing (172.3 ypg), but Morrison is hoping to complement that with a more productive rushing attack that ranks last (63.7 ypg). “We moved the ball pretty well (last week), and had some big plays throwing it,” Morrison said. “(We) still gotta find a way to protect our passing game with the run.” … That could become a tall task today going up against a third-ranked Wheatland defense that allows 215 ypg and only 13.2 ppg. Still, the Broncs are seeking the upset. “Gotta love the opportunity of playing a top team at your place,” Morrison said. “We’ve been close all year, I think we can turn the corner if we execute our stuff.”
Campbell County at Central
Records: Campbell County (2-3) at Cheyenne Central (1-4)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Campbell County lost to Thunder Basin, 61-15; Central beat Cheyenne South, 38-0.
Last meeting: Central won 19-6 on Oct. 2, 2020, in Gillette.
Facts: The Camels lead Class 4A in rushing average at 242 yards per game. Will Miller and Ian Carter rank third and fourth, respectively, in 4A in rushing. Miller averages 82 yards per game, while Carter checks in at 81. … Central is more balanced offensively, averaging 168 yards on the ground and 131 through the air. Indians junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett is second in the state in rushing at 102.4 yards per game. He is sixth in passing (110.6 ypg). … Central ranks fourth in the state in scoring defense at 16.8 yards per game. “We’re continuing to get better defensively,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “We’ve been good all year, but we haven’t been able to get a lot of points. Offensively, we’re learning our identity. That’s critical.” … Central’s Eli Castillo moved to third in 4A in defensive points average (14.6 ppg), while Richard Prescott is tied for fifth (13.8 ppg). … Campbell County’s Miller is second in the state in defensive points per game at 15.2.
East at South
Records: No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East (4-1) at Cheyenne South (0-5)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: East beat Sheridan, 24-21; South lost at Central, 38-0.
Last meeting: East won 55-8 on Oct. 2, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Thunderbirds lead Class 4A in total offense at 389 yards per game. They are fifth in scoring offense (29.6 ppg). ... South is last in total offense (157 ypg). The 202 yards the Bison put up in last week’s loss at Cheyenne Central is their second-best total this season. Some of that has come from simplifying the offense, South coach Dan Gallas said. “We moved the ball a little bit better at times, but we’re still trying to get the kids to play more at full speed on a regular basis,” he said. “We want them to think less. They have to get a call, know what they’re doing and go full speed.” ... East has steadily improved this season, and took another step during last week’s win over previously No. 1-ranked Sheridan. “Our receiving corps took a big step with its blocking, our offensive line keeps figuring out more and more last week, our linebacking crew has gotten a lot better than where it was at the beginning of the year,” coach Chad Goff said. “We’re steadily improving everywhere.” ... East senior quarterback Gavin Goff is second in 4A in passing yards per game (181.2) and eighth in rushing average (76.4 ypg). ... T-Birds junior receiver Garet Schlabs is second in the state (81 ypg).
Shoshoni at Pine Bluffs
Records: No. 1-ranked Shoshoni (4-0) at No. 2 Pine Bluffs (4-0)
Kickoff: 2 p.m. today at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Twitter: @rmunoz307
Last week: Shoshoni beat Wind River, 19-0; Pine Bluffs won at Southeast, 52-19.
Last meeting: Shoshoni won 48-6 on Oct. 30, 2020, in the first round of the nine-man playoffs in Shoshoni.
Facts: The matchup between the top two ranked teams in Class 1A nine-man could easily turn into a barn burner. Both teams rank in the top three in total offense, with Pine Bluffs racking up 375.8 ypg and 41.5 ppg while Shoshoni ranks third with 330.8 ypg and 39.5 ppg – making them the top two scoring offenses. “They have a big offensive line, and run the ball very well,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “Their quarterback has developed very well as a passer. They’ve done a good job of mixing the run and pass over the last few weeks.” … Both teams also rank in the top five in team defense. … Hornets junior QB Stu Lerwick leads the classification with 191.8 passing ypg, and Shoshoni QB Alex Mills ranks behind him with 113.0 ypg. The two also rank third and fourth in all-purpose offense, respectively. … The Wranglers have forced 15 turnovers this season, which is the most in the state by six. The Hornets have only committed three turnovers while securing nine takeaways, a key to how they have outscored their opponents 166-27 this season. Turnovers could prove pivotal today. “Taking care of the ball has been very big for us,” Gray said. “We have a mature and veteran roster, they know the importance of taking care of the ball. They also understand that causing turnovers is a tremendous help to winning.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports