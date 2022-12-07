Burns
Coach: Barry Ward
2021-22: 8-17 overall
Player to watch: F D.J. Kaur, sr. (9.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
About the Broncs: Burns was hit hard by graduation, losing four of its top five scorers. ... This season’s relatively inexperienced group will be tested early. The Broncs are dropping down from Class 3A to 2A this season, but have several 3A teams on their nonconference schedule. Burns also hosts Bridgeport, Nebraska, which was state runner-up in its classification last season, and has a pair of sisters who will play NCAA Division I basketball. ... Kaur was an all-conference pick last season, and Ward expects teams to key on her defensively. The Broncs hope to capitalize on that added attention. “(Kaur’s) passing ability often goes overlooked, because she catches the ball in the post so often,” Ward said. “She’s a really good passer and has a really good basketball IQ. If teams put a focus on stopping her, you’ll really see her passing really excel.” ... Junior Jordan Griess will take over as the team’s point guard. “She might play basketball faster than any kid I’ve ever coached,” Ward said. “It would be fun to see her on the track to see how fast she really is.”
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Glen Kirkbride
2021-22: 9-18, qualified for Class 4A state tournament
Players to watch: G Madisynn Baillie, sr. (8.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G Morgan Kirkbride, sr. (5.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg); G Mia Gerig, sr. (6.8 ppg, 3.1 apg)
About the Indians: Central is looking for a bounce-back season. The Indians graduated five seniors from last year, which helped coach Glenn Kirkbride establish a culture and leadership base for the team. While they will be missed, the incumbent senior class has really stepped up and has helped bridge the gap from last year’s senior class. … “It helps a ton,” Kirkbride said. “When the players are involved and are leaders, it is a big thing.”… Central returns three seniors and a handful of sophomores that saw varsity playing time last year. They are helmed by senior guard Madisyn Baillie. Baillie finished last season with second team all-state honors and led the team in scoring. The Indians lack size up and down their line up which has adjusted how Kirkbride is approaching his scheme this season. Instead of being a team that relies on height and size, he wants his team to play with more speed in the game and more discipline. “Our expectation is to take care of the ball when you do that,” Kirkbride said. “Anybody can play fast, but if you play fast with 30 turnovers, it’s a big deal. We are trying to really be able to play within ourselves and play the pace we want to play.”
Cheyenne East
Coach: Eric Westling
2021-22: 28-0, Class 4A state champions
Players to watch: G Boden Liljedahl, sr. (14.9 ppg, 2.2 apg); G Izzy DeLong, sr. (1.9 ppg, 25 gp); G Bradie Schlabs, jr. (7.0 ppg, 3.9 apg)
About the Thunderbirds: After winning a second straight state title, East comes into this season riding a 39-game winning streak. ...The T-Birds return five players from their state championship winning team, including senior guard Boden Liljedahl and junior guard Bradie Schlabs. The two players had standout seasons for East last year. Liljedahl finished tied for the team lead in scoring, while Schlabs led the team in assists. “I would like our all-state kids in Boden and Bradie to go even further,” Cheyenne East coach Eric Westling said. “They are honed in on doing that.”... In total, East lost four seniors to graduation, including reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Jordan Jones. Jones led the team in all but two of the major statistical categories last year. The loss of the seniors from last year hurts, but it has opened the door for players like Izzy DeLong, Elysiana Fonseca and Taylor Cassat. East is a team that plays for each other and is a close-knit group, Westling said. The biggest challenge for the team will be in finding out who the other players are that will play alongside the returners and allowing those players to find their role on the team. … “Who those kids are is up to them,” Westling said. “Those growing pains happen. I anticipate that will happen at the start of the year.”
Cheyenne South
Coach: Brodie Epler
2021-22: 0-22
Players to watch: G Bailey Williams, sr. (5.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); G Amaya Smith, jr. (5.8 ppg, 1.5 bpg); F Jordynn Brennan, jr. (2.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg)
About the Bison: There is nowhere to go but up for the Bison this season. The team finished last in Class 4A and failed to win a game last year. Despite that, however, there is a lot of excitement from the team. The players said that coming into this season feels like a clean slate, and they are set to make improvements. ... While the team did graduate seven seniors from last year, a majority of the minutes played on the team is back for this season, second-year coach Brodie Epler said. ... The team put in a lot of work in the offseason to build chemistry with the new players on the roster. “We really hit the ground running this season,” Epler said. “We are so much farther along than where we were last year.” The team has also bought into Epler’s style of coaching, which has made his job a lot easier. ... “I had a couple of girls over the off-season that I would ask what needed to be different, (and they would say) push us harder,” Epler said. “Just to have that mentality and still be able to leave practice with a positive mindset is huge.” … Bailey Williams and Amaya Smith return not only as two of South’s leading scorers, but also as two of the team’s big leaders. While Epler believes every aspect of the Bison’s game will be a work in progress this year, he feels the transition offense and press defense will be critical for the Bison this season.
Pine Bluffs
Coach: Lindsey Forbes
2021-22: 9-13
Players to watch: G Abby Gray, sr. (9.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg); F Jessica Hoffman, so. (7.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg)
About the Hornets: Pine Bluffs is thin on numbers for the second consecutive season with just 14 players across varsity and subvarsity. Players are only allowed to appear in six quarters across JV and varsity on a given day, and Forbes is better prepared to handle that situation after last season. “It’s going to be tricky, but we’ve changed some of the things we’re doing,” she said. “We’ll probably rotate who’s playing JV on some nights. A lot of these young kids will have to come into the game early and often.” ... On top of being short-handed, the Hornets had seven seniors on last winter’s roster. “We need to focus on growth more than wins,” Forbes said. “Our focus is not turning the ball over, taking quality shots within our offense, and not reverting back to old habits where we’re comfortable and making mistakes.” ... Gray earned all-state honors last season.
