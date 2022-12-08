Burns-Pine Bluffs
Coach: Dan Clayson
2022: 14th at Class 3A state tournament
Returning state medalists: None.
About Burns-Pine: Seniors Riley McLaughlin (152 pounds) and Cale Haws (220) both lost one round shy of medalling at state last year. “The mental part of the state tournament is huge,” Clayson said. “Every mistake is magnified, and the pressure is magnified. If you lose one match, you can’t lose another one. The experience of competing at state before will be good for those guys.” … Senior Baylen Smith will miss the early part of the season because of an injury. … Seniors DC Cathcart and Colby Smith also wrestled at state last winter. “We have a lot of kids who have wrestled before,” Clayson said. “They’ve got experience, but they just haven’t had that success yet. We have some opportunities to improve, we just have to do it.”
Cheyenne Central
Coach: Kyle Brightman
2022: Sixth in Class 4A state tournament
Returning state medalists: Isael Beal, so. (fourth at 106); Sam Smith, jr. (sixth at 106); Wyatt Weiss, jr. (second at 113); Jack Ring, sr. (champ at 170); Keagan Bartlett, sr. (second at 195); Davin Mattimoe, jr. (champ at 220)
About the Indians: Central brings back a pair of state champions in senior Jack Ring (170 pounds) and junior Davin Mattimoe (220), and a pair of state runners-up in junior Wyatt Weiss (113) and senior Keagan Bartlett (195). Bartlett also was the state runner-up at 182 pounds during his sophomore season at Cheyenne East. … “We generally look pretty good in our lower and upper weights, but we need some younger guys to step up in the middle weights and maybe overachieve a little,” Brightman said. “We’d like to get into the top four and bring home some hardware. We haven’t done that in a while.” … Junior Meadow King earned a varsity letter last season, and won the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association’s inaugural girls state title. Brightman considers her a favorite for the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls championship.
Cheyenne East
Coach: Thad Trujillo
2022: Fourth at 4A state tournament
Returning state medalists: Kolby Williams, jr. (sixth at 126); Liam Fox, so. (champ at 132); Colby Olson, jr. (sixth at 160); Seth Scott, sr. (sixth at 170); Trevor Eldridge, sr. (third at 182); Charlie Green, jr. (fifth at 285).
About the Thunderbirds: East returns a lineup with returning placers spread throughout. That has created competition in the wrestling room. “I like that the kids are working hard,” Trujillo said. “I told them the other day that this is one of the hardest working groups we’ve had in terms of drill pace and bringing maturity to what they’re doing. … It’s hard to know where you’re at until you wrestle someone else. I like kids who have fight in them, who are working hard and learning.” … Junior Jason Zahm was fourth at 170 pounds in Louisiana’s Division 2 last season.
Cheyenne South
Coach: Jojo Ojeda
2022: 11th at 4A state tournament
Returning state medalists: None.
About the Bison: Senior Aiden Weber will miss the entire season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in South’s season-opening football game at Thunder Basin. “That’s a huge loss,” Ojeda said. “He was our measuring stick because he was always getting better. We’ll still have him traveling with the team and helping out, but it hurts not having him out there on the mat.” … Ojeda has changed how he runs practices, and is focused on getting his athletes as many repetitions on their feet, on top and on bottom as he can. “I learned a lot about functional drilling practices and tried to get away from the traditional way of doing things,” he said. “Each kid is getting about 125-150 reps each day. That’s how they’re going to learn. We have to get them to drill hard, have fun and then wrestle live.” … Ojeda is excited about Layne Warburton’s prospects after rehabbing a knee injury that has knocked his past two seasons off track.
