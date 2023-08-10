After a summer away, the state of Wyoming is gearing up for another exciting high school sports season. Practices are ramping up, and competition will start for every fall sports team over the course of the next few weeks. The capital city will once again be loaded with talent for the upcoming seasons, all of which will have high expectations on their shoulders. Here are five Laramie County prep athletes to keep an eye on during the 2023 fall sports season. Drew Jackson, football, Cheyenne East Jackson had a monster season for the Thunderbirds last year as the primary threat out of the backfield. The “Swiss Army knife” of Cheyenne East’s offense finished last season with 1,765 yards of total offense. The only non-quarterback to record more yards than Jackson last season was two-time Wyoming Gatorade player of the year Colson Coon. Jackson’s efforts last season helped the T-Birds reach War Memorial Stadium in November, where they eventually bowed out to Sheridan in the state title game. Jackson enters this season with high expectations, and will likely look at taking on an even bigger role in the offensive production. Not only is he going to be expected to handle most of the production in the running game, he also will need to continue being a threat in the passing game. With key departures at wide receiver, Jackson returns as the team’s leading pass catcher. The East senior proved he was up to the task last season, and will need to do so once again to help the T-Birds avenge last season’s defeat in the state title game. Izzy DeLay, swimming, Cheyenne Central One of Cheyenne Central’s best swimmers from last season returns and will be looking to build even further on her 2022 success. DeLay, a senior, competed in 18 meets during the fall season last year, and walked away with 29 first-place finishes, according to Swimcloud. She had multiple meets throughout the year where she walked away with two or more first-place finishes. At the state swim meet last November, DeLay took home first in the 100-yard breaststroke and also finished second in the 200 individual medley. Now, with the pressure on this season, DeLay will look to prove that her excellent stretch at Central was no fluke. Shawn Shmidl, football, Pine Bluffs The Hornets’ top four tacklers from last season have all graduated, and the only player returning that recorded more than 50 total tackles is Shmidl. The linebacker put together a solid sophomore campaign for the reigning nine-man state champions. He accounted for 89 defensive points throughout the season, and recorded 54 total tackles. He also notched six tackles for loss, as well as one fumble recovery and one interception. Shmidl slotted in as more of a role player for the Hornets last season. Now, with the bulk of the defensive production gone, Shmidl will look to step into a more prominent role. Tehya Gallegos, volleyball, Burns The Lady Broncs ended a 30-year volleyball title drought last November, in part due to the efforts of Gallegos. Gallegos had a masterful season last year, recording 763 assists from her setter position. She also led the team with 55 serving aces, according to MaxPreps. The Broncs return all but one player from their state championship roster from last season and will be looking to run it back. With Gallegos manning the setter position for them once again, Burns has a good chance at staying on the mountain top. Andrew Lock, tennis, Cheyenne South Over the past two seasons, no one in the state of Wyoming has been better at singles tennis than South’s Andrew Lock. Last season, Lock went 16-0 on his way to a No. 1 singles state championship. Since his sophomore year, Lock has lost just one match. Since that loss, he hasn’t allowed a match to get to the third set, and has also only allowed an opponent to win more than two games three times. The win at state served as a redemption arc for the Bison star. Now, Lock will look at not only repeating as champion, but also preserving his undefeated streak.
