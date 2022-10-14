Burns at Wheatland
Records: Burns (3-3 overall, 3-2 Class 2A East Conference) at Wheatland (2-5, 2-3)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Bulldog Stadium, Wheatland
Last week: Burns lost to Tongue River, 13-7; Wheatland lost at Upton-Sundance, 24-7.
Last meeting: Burns won 18-14 on Oct. 1, 2021, in Burns.
Facts: Burns rode into last week’s matchup against Tongue River riding a three-game winning streak. However, that streak came to an end with a 13-7 loss. Despite losing, the defense played really well, according to coach Travis Romsa. The defense gave up just one touchdown, with the second coming on a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown. ... Senior quarterback Jared Allen threw for 128 yards in the contest, 73 of which went to senior running back Cooper Lakin. “It was one of our best games passing,” Romsa said. ... Over the last few weeks, Romsa said, the Broncs have been in a playoff mindset. While Burns has not clinched a playoff spot yet, it control its own destiny. With a road trip to Wheatland this week, Burns has a chance to clinch the No. 3 spot in its division. Wheatland is a run-heavy team that uses a power-I formation and dares teams to try to stop it, Romsa said. The trick will also be to put pressure on its quarterback. ... “If we don’t put pressure on their quarterback during passes, he can sling it around.” Romsa said. “From the film we have watched, if teams get pressure on him, he will also throw it up. Hopefully, we can get a few turnovers from that.”
Central at Campbell County
Records: No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (4-3) at Campbell County (4-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Camel Stadium, Gillette
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Central lost at Cheyenne East, 28-17; Campbell County lost to Natrona County, 41-6.
Last meeting: Campbell County won 27-24 on Oct. 1, 2021, at Central.
Facts: Central coach Mike Apodaca was disappointed about his team’s loss to crosstown rival East, especially after the Indians held a 17-14 second-half lead. However, he said the game shows his squad is still on an upward trajectory. “We’re developing the way I thought we would,” he said. “I thought it would take all nine weeks of the regular season to really find out who we are and that sort of thing. That’s happening. Injuries have changed some roles, and we’re experimenting with kids in different roles, but we’re finding our niche heading into the latter part of the season.” … Campbell County’s Levi Palmer leads Class 4A in defensive points per game (17.9). … The Camels have lost their past two games. … Campbell County sophomore quarterback Mason Drube is third in the state in all-purpose offense (260.9 yards per game), while Central senior quarterback Keagan Bartlett ranks fifth (214.1 ypg). … “(The Camels) are dynamic in their passing offense,” Apodaca said. “(Drube) is a big kid with a big arm who is having a big year. If you let up for one play, he can change the direction of the game fast.”
East at South
Records: No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East (6-1) at Cheyenne South (0-7)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Last week: East beat Cheyenne Central, 28-17; South lost to Rock Springs, 48-7.
Last meeting: East won 56-7 on Oct. 1, 2021, at South.
Facts: East coach Chad Goff isn’t taking the winless Bison lightly. “There are things we really have to be solid in against them,” he said. “There are things they’re good at that we have to shut down, and I think we’ve got a pretty good game plan.” … The statewide statistician doesn’t track penalties, but Goff knows they have been a bugaboo for the T-Birds this season. They’re something they must clean up if they’re going to make the state championship run they aspire to. “It’s a focus thing we’ve got to fix,” he said. “I’m not big into making people run for this and that because I want our players getting as many reps as possible and getting better. I want them to focus better and understand the purpose of what we’re trying to do. There are things we’re working on changing and adjusting.” … First-year South coach Eli Moody was highly complimentary of East. “They’re super athletic, they can score in bunches, and their defense flies around,” he said. “Across the board, at every position, they’re athletic, strong and disciplined.” ... Despite their record, the Bison have continued to show the same attitude and effort they did when practice started in August. “They refuse to give up,” Moody said. “We usually have one bad quarter. It’s usually the second quarter, for some reason. But they regroup, pull themselves back together and keep fighting. They’re still showing up every day and putting in the mental and physical work to get better.”
Pine Bluffs at Lingle
Records: No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (6-0 overall, 4-0 Class 1A nine-man East Conference) at Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-1, 3-1)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Kirk Field, Lingle
Last week: Pine Bluffs beat Saratoga, 57-12; Lingle lost at Southeast, 36-35.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 63-6 on Oct. 15, 2021, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Saratoga’s nose guard was a point of emphasis for the Pine Bluffs offense last week due to his size and speed. However, junior center David Merryfield shut him down during Pine Bluffs’ 57-12 win over Saratoga. “(Merryfield) did a really good job, to the point where we didn’t even notice him,” Hornets coach Will Gray said. “He worked hard all week, and we put some kids in front of him all week to try to replicate Saratoga’s nose. He stepped up to the challenge.” ... Seniors Stu Lerwick and Ryan Fornstrom led the way once again for Hornets. Lerwick threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns while completing 65% of his passes. Fornstrom caught four passes for 113 yards, three of which were for touchdowns. He also recorded 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. The defense, as a whole, allowed just 133 yards of total offense and recorded three interceptions. ... The Hornets face their toughest challenge of the season since Shoshoni this week, as they head out on the road to face Lingle. The Doggers lost their first game of the season last week in a 36-35 thriller to rival Southeast. With playoff seeding on the line, Pine Bluffs will get the best punch Lingle has. ... “Lingle always plays us very well,” Gray said. “They are coached really well, and they have a group of kids that have speed. They get their kids the ball in space.”
– By Matt Atencio and
Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports