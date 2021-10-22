Burns at Torrington
Records: Burns (2-6 overall, 2-4 Class 2A East Conference) at No. 2-ranked Torrington (6-2, 6-0)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Wiseman Field, Torrington
Last week: Burns lost to Newcastle, 10-6; Torrington won at Wheatland, 21-12.
Last meeting: First varsity meeting.
Facts: Burns saw last week’s game slip away with a turnover taking place on a potential game-winning touchdown late in the game. It’s not the first game that has slipped through the Broncs’ fingers this season. “I feel bad for those guys, but high school sports are all about lessons,” Broncs coach Brad Morrison said. “The lesson here is that sometimes you do your very best and it’s still not enough. You’ve got to learn how to get back in the saddle and ride.” … The Burns defense has remained middle of the pack this season, allowing 273.7 ypg and 18.2 ppg, led by Cody Winslow, who paces Class 2A with 21.3 defensive points and 13.2 tackles per game. The Broncs will need to rely on that defense against Torrington, which is third in the state with 161.7 passing ypg. Blazers quarterback Beau Bivens leads the state in completion percentage (53.4%) and quarterback efficiency (155.0). … “We just need to take care of the ball, make some plays on offense, and keep the ball from getting completed over the top, and we can beat anybody,” Morrison said. “Nothing spectacular has to happen (to get a win), we just gotta be us and trust each other.”
Laramie at Central
Records: Laramie (1-7) at Cheyenne Central (1-7)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for military, seniors and students without IDs; students with IDs are free.
Twitter: @criswell_sports
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Laramie won at Cheyenne South, 42-19; Central lost at Rock Springs, 42-18.
Last meeting: Central won 48-32 on Oct. 23, 2020, in Laramie.
Facts: A playoff berth is on the line as the Plainsmen visit Central tonight. The winner is in the playoffs, while the loser has their season end. “We talked to our kids about how there’s one game in the state where the playoffs start this week, and that’s our game,” fourth-year Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “That’s a good thing. It changes the vibe a little bit. We have to fix our issues or the season ends. Whether it’s this week or next week, we have to fix those things to keep playing.” ... The Indians’ biggest issue has been turnovers on offense and special teams, Apodaca said. Central’s 20 turnovers (12 fumbles and eight interceptions) are third-most in Class 4A. It has only forced 10 turnovers this season. “We have to take care of the football,” Apodaca said. ... Indians junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett continues to lead 4A in rushing average at 121.5 yards per game. ... Central senior linebacker Eli Castillo is second in defensive points per game (17.6). ... Plainsmen sophomore quarterback Ben Malone is third in 4A in passing average (148.6 ypg). ... “I see a lot of good athletes and size up front when I watch Laramie,” Apodaca said.
Rock Springs at East
Records: No. 1-ranked Rock Springs (7-1) at No. 3 Cheyenne East (7-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults; $3 for military, seniors and students without IDs; students with IDs are free.
Twitter: @jjohnke
Radio: KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Rock Springs beat Cheyenne Central, 42-18; East won at Kelly Walsh, 40-7.
Last meeting: East won 44-26 on Oct. 23, 2020, in Rock Springs.
Facts: The Thunderbirds can lock up the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs with a win tonight. Rock Springs needs to beat East and have Sheridan lose to clinch the top spot. ... The Tigers have impressed East coach Chad Goff. “They’re solid in every facet,” he said. “They’re good at what they do, they’re well-coached, and they have big kids who play hard. They can be complex, so you have to watch a lot of film to try to figure out what they’re doing.” ... Rock Springs has the state’s top scoring offense (42.4 points per game) and its second best total offense (390 yards per game). It is second in total defense (244 ypg) and third in scoring defense (12.5 ppg). ... East leads the state in total offense (392 ypg) and is fourth in scoring offense (34.6 ppg). The T-Birds have the fourth-best scoring defense in 4A (17.9 ppg). ... “They spread the ball around in the running game, and their quarterback does a good job throwing the ball,” Goff said. ... East sophomore quarterback Camden Hayes was 8 for 12 for 120 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since senior Gavin Goff was lost for the season because of a knee injury. “He played well and was solid in what we asked him to do,” Chad Goff said. “We’re asking a lot of a sophomore to come in at this point in the season, but the team really rallied around him and made him feel comfortable.”
South at Natrona County
Records: Cheyenne South (0-8) at No. 4-ranked Natrona County (5-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Cheney Alumni Field, Casper
Last week: South lost to Laramie, 42-19; Natrona won at Thunder Basin, 28-14.
Last meeting: Natrona won 62-16 on Oct. 23, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Mustangs are allowing just 10.1 points per game, and have the second-best scoring defense in Class 4A. They are third in total defense at 263 yards allowed per game. “They fly to the football,” South coach Dan Gallas said. “Their linebackers will flow to the ball quickly, and their defensive line keeps the offensive line off their linebackers. Their scheme isn’t complex, but they play it really well and fly to the ball.” ... Gallas also had high praise for Natrona senior safety Kaeden Wilcox, who had 21 tackles (10 solo), four interceptions and a fumble recovery in an Oct. 8 win over Campbell County. “He makes a lot of plays, but he looks out of position a lot,” Gallas said. “It’s almost like he’s baiting people into mistakes.” ... The Bison posted a season-high 19 points in last week’s loss to Laramie. They also had 277 yards of total offense, which is their second-best output of the year behind a season-opening loss to Kelly Walsh. “We went back to the old way we ran things and had success with it,” Gallas said. “The three scoring drives we had were mostly that kind of offense. We’re moving Braeden (Hughes) around and putting him in positions to get the ball and make plays.”
Moorcroft at Pine Bluffs
Records: Moorcroft (0-7 overall, 0-5 Class 1A Nine-Man East Conference) at No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (7-0, 5-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Moorcroft lost to Riverside, 16-6; Pine Bluffs beat Lingle-Fort Laramie, 63-6.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 50-20 on Oct. 23, 2020, at Moorcroft.
Facts: Pine Bluffs is looking to close the season 8-0 and to be the only undefeated team in Class 1A nine-man. The Hornets have accomplished this with a team-first mentality, coach Will Gray said. “This group has a unique ability to put the team first and not worry about stats,” the coach said. “They enjoy being successful, and the process that goes into it each week.” ... Pine Bluffs has outscored its opponents 311-64 this season, scoring no fewer than 30 points in a game. … The Hornets lead the state in scoring (44.4 ppg) and in passing (225.6 ypg) behind the arm of junior quarterback Stu Lerwick. … Wide receivers Ryan Fornstrom and Reed Thompson rank fourth and fifth in the state in receiving, respectively. Fornstrom is fifth in individual defense (22.9 ppg). … The Hornets also own the top passing defense, allowing just 44.3 ypg, and will need to contain Moorcroft quarterback Zane Linder today for some success. “We have to run the ball better than we did last week, especially against their heavy blitz schemes,” Gray said. “We also have to tackle – their QB is very elusive and competitive.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports