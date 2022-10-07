Tongue River at Burns
Records: No. 2-ranked Tongue River (6-0 overall, 4-0 Class 2A East) at Burns (3-2, 3-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Last week: Tongue River beat Torrington, 48-13; Burns won at Glenrock, 14-6.
Last meeting: Tongue River won 12-8 on Sept. 10, 2021, in Dayton.
Facts: After starting the season 0-2, Burns has rattled off three consecutive wins to improve to 3-2. Last week, against Glenrock, the Broncs’ defense stood tall. They did not allow a score all night and forced Glenrock to commit four turnovers. The offense had its issues, scoring just 14 points and giving Glenrock its only score off a turnover. ... “Offensively, we drove the ball down the field, but couldn’t manage to finish drives,” coach Travis Romsa said. “We’d get on our plus-side of the 50 and kinda stall out. ... We just have to finish drives.” ... The Broncs have set themselves up nicely to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019. This week, however, will be their toughest test yet. They face undefeated Tongue River, the No. 1 team in the Class 2A East Conference, which is coming off a 48-13 win over Torrington. Romsa believes that finding a way to generate turnovers and managing the clock will help Burns in a big way against Tongue River. ... “They are a great team,” Romsa said. “One thing with them is that they don’t make mistakes. They don’t turn the ball over very much. They are just a sound team. “
Central at East
Records: No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (4-2) at No. 2 Cheyenne East (5-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @MattAtencio5
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: Central beat Cheyenne South, 49-0; East lost at No. 2-ranked Sheridan, 42-39.
Last meeting: East won 33-27 on Oct. 8, 2021, at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Series: Central leads 43-29.
Facts: The Indians are riding a three-game winning streak into their 73rd meeting with East. “We’ve gained a lot of confidence,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “And we’re continuing to get better. We knew we had a young group going into this season and – as cliché as it is – we wanted to keep getting better every week. I see that materializing.” … The Thunderbirds are No. 1 in Class 4A in scoring offense (48.0 points per game) and No. 2 in total offense (460 yards per game). Central is No. 2 in both scoring defense (12.5 ppg) and total defense (247 ypg). “They do good things on defense,” East coach Chad Goff said. “They have a lot of athletes on the field, and their lines are both really big. Their linebackers are moving well and doing good things.” … Apodaca describes East as explosive on both sides of the football. “There is a lot of focus around their offense, and rightfully so,” he said. “They’ve put up some video game numbers, and have some kids that lead the state in different things, but they have a lot of weapons. Defensively, they’re also forcing a lot of turnovers and getting a lot of tackles for loss and sacks. Those are explosive plays on the defense.” … East raced to a 14-0 lead in its loss at Sheridan. The lead changed hands five times during the second half of that contest. The T-Birds appear to have rebounded from that disappointing loss during practice this week. “We’ve challenged them all week with something we felt like we didn’t do right, and they’re responding and understanding,” Goff said. “It’s not always just the players that win or lose football games. We’re also looking at ourselves and figuring out what we needed to do better to get them ready.”
Rock Springs at South
Records: Rock Springs (1-5) at Cheyenne South (0-6)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @jjohnke
Last week: Rock Springs lost at Natrona County, 34-13; South lost at Cheyenne Central, 49-0.
Last meeting: Rock Springs won 65-0 on Oct. 8, 2021, in Rock Springs.
Facts: Despite their record, the Bison are as focused, attentive and hardworking as they were when practice started in mid-August, first-year coach Eli Moody said. “They’re going in the right direction, doing better at some of the small stuff, and they’re taking the prep serious and film study serious,” he said. “We’re not just messing around in film sessions. They’re paying attention and taking from it what they need to.” … Central scored 36 points during the second quarter of its win over South. “Outside of that, we played well,” Moody said. “Our offense had a couple drives that we couldn’t quite finish. Defensively, we did way better with our run fits, we were rallying to the ball way better than we have in the past, and our tackling form was better. We weren’t just diving and throwing arms out there.” … Rock Springs is about as balanced as a team can get offensively, rushing for 157 yards per game and throwing for 180. “They might not be as athletic as they were after a really strong senior class left them, but they’ve still got good athletes who are solid fundamentally and do a lot of things well,” Moody said. “They don’t just give you anything. They’re going to fight the whole game, lean on you, grind on you and hit you hard.”
Saratoga at Pine Bluffs
Records: Saratoga (3-2 overall, 2-1 Class 1A nine-man East) at No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (5-0, 3-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Saratoga beat Wright, 4-0; Pine Bluffs beat Lusk, 56-0.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 52-0 on Sept. 17, 2021, at Saratoga.
Facts: Even a 70-minute lightning delay wasn’t enough to slow down the Pine Bluffs Hornets. Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick completed 12 of his 19 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Hornets to a rout of Lusk. “He made good decisions,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “He didn’t force things. Throwing the ball in the rain is difficult. Fortunately, it worked out for us.” ... The easy part of the schedule is now over for the Hornets, and the real challenge begins. All three of the remaining teams they play are over .500, and all three present unique challenges for Pine Bluffs to handle. This week, the Hornets will have to contend with Saratoga, which is coming off a 4-0 win over Wright. Gray noted Saratoga’s speed and small-but-nimble nose guard as potential challenges for the team this week. “They just do some different things than what we have seen,” Gray said. “You can prep for it all you want, but it is different being in the game. So, we are going to have to make some adjustments and keep plugging away.”
– By Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports