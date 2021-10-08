Burns at Upton-Sundance
Records: Burns (2-4 overall, 2-2 Class 2A East Conference) at Upton-Sundance (3-2, 2-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Croell Field, Sundance
Last week: Burns beat Wheatland, 18-14; Upton-Sundance won at Tongue River, 34-15.
Last meeting: Upton-Sundance won 54-14 on Oct. 9, 2020, at Burns.
Facts: Burns coach Brad Morrison said there were two things that allowed the Broncs to pull off the upset against No. 2 Wheatland last week: special teams and defense. “We recovered an onside kick, got all our punts off clean and didn’t allow a big return. That was a goal and was a huge part of the win,” Morrison said. “On defense, we have flashed the ability to be a great unit each game for stretches. Outside of one long pass play, we played excellent.” Burns forced three turnovers in the win … Burns quarterback Caden David ranks third in 2A in passing with 172.2 ypg. Cody Winslow leads the state in defensive points (22.2) and tackles (13.8) for the Broncs. … An upset victory provides a boost of confidence, which is something Burns has been searching for all season, Morrison said. “Our last three games are all gonna be dogfights, and we need to have belief in ourselves. That game against Wheatland helped to build that belief – but it was just one game, and we have to keep getting better.”
Central at East
Records: Cheyenne Central (1-5) at No. 3-ranked Cheyenne East (5-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Twitter: @rmunoz307
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM) and KRAE (101.1 FM, 1480 AM)
Last week: Central lost to Campbell County, 24-21; East won at Cheyenne South, 56-7.
Last meeting: East won 41-18 on Oct. 9, 2020, at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
Series: Central leads 43-28.
Facts: Central has continued to improve throughout the season, even though its record might not reflect it, Indians coach Mike Apodaca said. “That’s easy to say when you’re 6-0, but it’s tricky to do when you’re 1-5,” he said. “These kids believe in what they’re doing, and they understand they have been their own worst enemy. They’ve done some great things and been competitive in every game, but we’ve tripped at the end of things. What we need to overcome is ourselves.” ... Indians junior quarterback Keagan Bartlett has moved into the top spot in the Class 4A rushing rankings with an average of 119.2 yards per game. He has scored eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Campbell County’s Will Miller for the most in 4A. ... Central senior linebacker Eli Castillo leads the state in defensive points per game at 16.8. The play of Castillo and teammate Charlie Nichols has caught the eye of East coach Chad Goff. “They disrupt a lot of stuff and have done a really good job,” Goff said. ... East leads the state in total offense at 413 yards per game. ... Much like Apodaca, Goff thinks his Thunderbirds are far from a finished product. “We always have things we need to clean up, but our units are getting better,” he said. “Our kick return finally got one to stick after we had some called back earlier this year. We’ve made some adjustments when it comes to blitz pickup and that sort of thing offensively. Our defense also keeps getting better and growing.” ... Senior running back Cade Pugh continues to move up the state rushing rankings. He is sixth in 4A at 78.3 yards per game, while senior quarterback Gavin Goff is seventh at 69.3. Gavin Goff is second in the state in passing average at 193 yard per game. ... Junior linebacker Ethan Brinkman is tied for third in defensive points per game at 14.8.
South at Rock Springs
Records: Cheyenne South (0-6) at No. 1-ranked Rock Springs (5-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Tiger Stadium, Rock Springs
Last week: South lost to Cheyenne East, 56-7; Rock Springs won at Laramie, 50-16.
Last meeting: Rock Springs won 61-6 on Oct. 9, 2020, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Bison will have their hands full tonight. Rock Springs is second in the state in total offense at 381 yards per game, and second in scoring offense (38.7 points per game). The Tigers also lead the state in total defense (254 ypg) and are third in scoring defense (13.7 ppg). “They’ve got good size and decent speed, and they do a good job of mixing up their formations to get an imbalance in your defense they can attack,” South coach Dan Gallas said. ... Rock Springs quarterback Brock Bider is third in 4A in passing at 182 yards per game. His 15 touchdowns are second in the state behind Thunder Basin’s Ryan Baker (16). ... Tigers wide receiver Andrew Skorcz is tied with Cheyenne East’s Garet Schlabs with an average of 81 points per game. ... South ranks near the bottom of 4A in every offensive and defensive statistic, but it is showing measurable improvement, Gallas said. “We’re staying the course with what we’re doing and trying to get better at what we do,” Gallas said. “There are indicators that show we’re getting better at what we do. There are things we used to have to keep going over that we’ve had to move on from because we’ve finally got them down. That’s the kind of improvement we’re looking for and striving for every day.”
Pine Bluffs at Wright
Records: No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (5-0 overall, 3-0 Class 1A nine-man East Conference) at Wright (3-2, 1-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Panther Field, Wright
Last week: Pine Bluffs beat Shoshoni, 34-25; Wright lost at Lusk, 54-7.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 29-8 on Oct. 9, 2020, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs is coming off a win where it knocked off the only other unbeaten team in 1A nine-man. The Hornets led wire-to-wire, even though Shoshoni provided late scares. “(One of the keys) was the kids staying calm, trusting what we teach, and finding a way to get it done,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. The balanced Hornets offense compiled 213 rushing yards and 163 passing yards in the victory. … Hornets quarterback Stu Lerwick continues to lead the classification in passing at 186 ypg, and Ryan Fornstrom and Ty Sweeter both rank in the top 10 in receiving. However, that will be tested today against a Wright defense that paces the state in pass defense, allowing just 32 ypg. Gray knows that aspect can’t be overlooked. “They have a very athletic back end of the defense. Their defensive line is also very underrated,” Gray said. “They get off the ball fast, and are good at retracing their steps and finding the ball.”
– By Robert Munoz and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports