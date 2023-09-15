Newcastle at Burns
Records: Newcastle (0-2 overall, 0-1 Class 2A East Conference) at Burns (0-3, 0-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bronc Stadium, Burns
Last week: Newcastle lost to Wheatland, 22-14; Burns lost at Torrington, 43-0.
Last meeting: Burns won 42-15 on Sept. 16, 2022, in Newcastle.
Facts: Burns had a rough go in its conference opener last week, as it fell 43-0 to Torrington on the road. After trailing 14-0 entering the second half, the team came out flat, which allowed Torrington to take control of the game. Simple mistakes were a major issue for the Broncs, as they had multiple high snaps and costly penalties that prevented them from gaining any momentum. Despite the lopsided loss, Burns coach Travis Romsa still believes his team is on the right track. “We just made little mistakes that hurt us,” he said. “Overall, we improved from last week. That’s our goal is just to get better each week.” ... This week, Burns will have another run-heavy team that uses trickery and misdirection to catch defenses off balance. Romsa said the key to stopping Newcastle’s running game is reading the guards. “If we do our assignments and jobs right, we should be able to stop them,” Romsa said. “Our goal is to hold them under 200 yards rushing. If we can do that, we will come out of the game with a W.”
Thunder Basin at Central
Records: No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin (2-1) at fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central (1-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Milt Riske Field, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students with ID, seniors and military.
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Online video stream: KFBC.tv
Last week: Thunder Basin lost at Cheyenne East, 52-7; Central lost at Natrona County, 14-13.
Last meeting: Central won 41-10 on Oct. 8, 2022, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Cheyenne.
Facts: Central needs to get off to a better start against the Bolts than it has in both games it has lost, coach Mike Apodaca said. “We got an early lead against Sheridan and then gave up a touchdown and muffed a punt, which put us behind the eight ball,” the coach said. “Against Natrona, we spotted them a 14-point lead before we battled back. We have to get off to a better start.” ... Thunder Basin senior quarterback Alonso Aguilar has caught Apodaca’s eye. Aguilar is passing for 175.3 yards per game while also rushing for 46.3 per outing. “He has quite a bit of experience, and it looks like they’re running him more,” Apodaca said. “He looks like he’s a load to try to bring down.” ... Central seniors Mason Counter and Miles Porwoll rank second and fourth in Class 4A, respectively, in rushing average. Counter is averaging 125 yards per game, while Porwoll checks in at 86. ... Indians junior Tate Berry is fourth in the state in defensive points average at 15 per game. He has 21 tackles (10 solo stops and 4½ tackles for loss).
East at Laramie
Records: No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East (3-0) at Laramie (0-3)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Deti Stadium, Laramie
Last week: East beat Thunder Basin, 52-7; Laramie lost to Sheridan, 58-7.
Last meeting: East won 63-7 on Sept. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Facts: East led third-ranked Thunder Basin by 52 points at halftime, which triggered the state’s 45-point mercy rule for the second consecutive week. It is second in Class 4A in total offense (389 yards per game) and scoring offense (48.7 points per game). Thunderbirds coach Chad Goff said his team continues to do a good job of staying focused on the task at hand. “We talk daily about what we need to get better at,” he said. “I think sometimes kids think film is going to be, ‘Hey, look at that awesome play!’ It’s about seeing what we did right and seeing what we did wrong. There’s still so much out there to get better at. There’s still so much more opportunity for 11 guys to do it right every time. Our focus is on being the best we can be.” ... The touchdown Laramie got against Sheridan was its first of the season. ... Laramie junior Max Alexander ranks fifth in 4A with 59.3 receiving yards per game. He was the recipient of the Plainsmen’s lone touchdown. Alexander also averages a team-best nine defensive points per game.
Pine Bluffs at Wright
Records: No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (2-0 overall, 1-0 Class 1A nine-man East Conference) at Wright (0-2, 0-1)
Kickoff: 5 tonight at Battlecat Stadium, Wright
Last week: Pine Bluffs beat Guernsey-Sunrise 76-0; Wright lost at Southeast, 34-7.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 40-18 on Sept. 16, 2022, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs enters its matchup tonight as the No. 3-ranked offense in the state, averaging 425 total yards per game. The Hornets’ offensive prowess was on full display last Friday night, putting up 470 yards of total offense enroute to a 76-0 win over Guernsey-Sunrise. “We were more balanced on offense,” Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray said. “Justin (Lerwick) played a lot better than the week before. He slowed down, stuck to his reads and made things simple for himself.” ... Tackling continues to be a point of emphasis in practice for Gray and the coaching staff, who said last Friday’s showing was not up to his standards. “We just lose focus when it’s time to take (players) to the ground,” Gray said. “We’re there, we’re making good contact and solid hits. We just aren’t wrapping up and getting them to the ground. It’s something we’re working on, and it’s a process.”... Wright presents a different challenge for the Hornets this week. Not only is Wright improved from last season, it also has a few perimeter players that have size. It will be a test for the Hornets’ defensive backs, but Gray is confident that his team is up to the challenge. The main thing is to not let jump balls beat them.
South at Campbell County
Records: Cheyenne South (0-3) at Campbell County (2-1)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Camel Stadium, Gillette
Last week: South lost to Kelly Walsh, 32-10; Campbell County won at Rock Springs, 34-14.
Last meeting: Campbell County won 51-10 on Sept. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Facts: The Bison spent Monday and Tuesday practicing on the grass field south of their stadium because Campbell County is one of just two Class 4A schools with a natural grass field. Kelly Walsh is the other. “Some of our kids got a little taste of playing on grass during a (junior varsity) game at Kelly Walsh,” South coach Eli Moody said. “But we play and practice on turf all the time, so we thought we’d get the players used to the feel and how different it is.” ... Camels junior quarterback Mason Drube is in his third season as a starter. He is throwing for 176.7 yards per game, and also has five touchdown passes against just one interception. “He is legit,” Moody said. “They do some read-option and (run-pass option) stuff that he reads that stuff efficiently and has a big arm.” ... The 57-yard field goal South senior Keelan Anderson made against Kelly Walsh is the farthest in Class 4A this season. Anderson’s 53-yarder against Thunder Basin previously stood as the top mark in 4A. ... Moody felt like the Kelly Walsh game was the best the Bison have played this season, and that they missed a couple opportunities against the Trojans. “We were more competitive and closer than we have been the first two weeks, both on the scoreboard and in reality,” the coach said. “There are little tweaks we need to make, things we need to tighten up and execute to get more competitive. It’s getting better blocking angles, better pursuit angles, holding our blocks a little longer, having correct footwork and correct eyes. It’s all the little stuff that makes a big difference.”
– Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports
