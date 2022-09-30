Burns at Glenrock
Records: Burns (2-2) at Glenrock (1-3)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. today at Sheldon Henderson Stadium, Glenrock
Last Week: Burns won 21-8 over Upton-Sundance; Glenrock lost 29-6 to Wheatland.
Last meeting: Burns won 26-22 on Sept. 17, 2021, in Burns.
Facts: Neither Burns nor Upton-Sundance played particularly well in last Friday night’s matchup. At the end of the day, though, Burns managed to do just enough to pick up a 21-8 win over the Patriots. … Broncs quarterback Jared Allen had an off-night throwing the ball, completing just 33% of his passes for 64 yards and throwing two interceptions. Upton-Sundance did a great job bracketing Allen’s primary target, Cody Hape, leading to his lack of production. … Allen made up for the lack of production in the passing game with a solid game running the ball. He led the team in rushing yards with 67 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. … “(The game) felt weird,” coach Travis Romsa said. “We went and watched film on it, and it was probably one of the worst games we have played. I told the guys the good thing is that we came out on top, and we can fix those things this week.” … Burns heads out on the road to take on Glenrock, which is coming off a 29-6 loss to Wheatland. The key to victory for the Broncs will be whether they can stop Glenrock’s rushing attack. …“They are going to run it probably 95% of the time,” Romsa said. “If we stop it and force them to throw the ball ... and then just execute our offense, I think we will be in good shape.”
South at Central
Records: Cheyenne South (0-5) at No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central (3-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Riske Field, Cheyenne
Last week: South lost at Natrona County, 57-0; Central won at Laramie, 42-6.
Last meeting: Central won 38-0 on Sept. 24, 2021, at Central.
Facts: The Indians pushed their record to north of .500 for the first time this season, thanks to their win at Laramie. They rank third in Class 4A in team defense, surrendering 281 yards per game. Their 15.0 points given up per game ranks second in the state. … Central coach Mike Apodaca thinks his squad also has taken strides offensively. “We’re finishing drives, which is good to see,” he said. “We’re taking care of the ball and having fewer penalties. Those things are allowing us to finish drives.” … The Bison can’t be taken lightly just because of their record, Apodaca said. “They’re hard-nosed kids who have more command of their offense,” he said. “They have guys who can throw it and who can catch it, and they’re doing their best to put it together. They’re tough, fighting kids, and we’re expecting them to come in here and really go after a win.” … South, meanwhile, is on the opposite end of the spectrum. They rank either last or second to last in nearly all statistical categories. That doesn’t mean Central can take them lightly, as anything can happen in rivalry games. The Bison enter the crosstown matchup still hunting for their first win of the season. ... One thing South coach Eli Moody has been impressed with is the commitment to film study that the team has shown. “They have spent a lot more time watching film and taking notes instead of just letting the video play,” Moody said. “They are doing a good job of learning that stuff and understanding the concepts of our playbook better.” … South knows what they are up against. Moody noted the strength of Central’s defense and how the offense has begun to put everything together over the last few weeks as potential hurdles that the team must clear. Even with the odds stacked against them, the Bison still feel like they have the ability to win this game. “If we can put four solid quarters together, I think we can compete.” Moody said.
East at Sheridan
Records: No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East (5-0) at No. 2 Sheridan (5-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Homer Scott Field, Sheridan
Radio: KFBC (97.5 FM, 1240 AM)
Last week: East won at Rock Springs, 54-20; Sheridan beat Thunder Basin, 34-27.
Last meeting: East won 24-21 on Sept. 24, 2021, in Cheyenne.
Facts: East is No. 2 in Class 4A in total offense (445 yards per game) and first in scoring offense (49.8 points per game). Sheridan is No. 3 in total offense (381 ypg) and second in scoring offense (38.6 ppg). The Broncs are second in team defense (274 ypg) and third in scoring defense (19.2 ppg). … “They do everything well,” East coach Chad Goff said. “Their offense is clicking, their defense is pretty good, and their special teams is still getting good returns. They’re pretty solid in all three phases, like they always are. They’re just a well-coached football program. Kids leave, other kids step up and compete hard.” … Sheridan senior running back Colson Coon is the defending Gatorade player of the year, and is leading 4A in rushing average at 134.6 yards per game. He has 11 touchdowns. … Tackling will be of the utmost importance for the T-Birds. “Defensively, we have to limit yards after contact,” Goff said. “I don’t think I’ve watched film and been like, ‘Man, this guy broke three tackles on us,’ or ‘We had him wrapped up and he got away.’ We have to continue to be good at limiting yards after contact.” … Patience is key for East offensively. “We have to be smart on offense and take what Sheridan gives us,” Goff said. “We have done a good job in all three phases, but this is a game where we really have to be solid, and our dudes have to be dudes.”
Lusk at Pine Bluffs
Records: Lusk (1-3) at Pine Bluffs (4-0)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. today at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Lusk lost to Southeast 21-14; Pine Bluffs won 49-8 against Moorcroft.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 32-8 on Sept. 10, 2021, in Pine Bluffs.
Facts: Pine Bluffs enters this week’s matchup coming off another dominant win. Senior quarterback Stu Lerwick took over the game early when he broke off a 70-yard touchdown. He went on to throw for 312 yards and four touchdowns, all of which were caught by Ryan Fornstrom. … “Our first series, we were kind of struggling and were just out of sync,” coach Will Gray said. “(That touchdown) opened the flood gates for us.” … The Hornets have a big showdown in two weeks against Lingle, the only other undefeated team in their division. However, they first have to contend with Lusk, a team that is far better than their record shows. Two of the three losses the Tigers have were by one score, and they gave Lingle a run for their money in the first half. … “They’ve run some fake punts and are running a different offense from what they traditionally run,” Gray said. “They are young ... so, they are going to get better every week. They are (also) physical, like Lusk usually is.”
