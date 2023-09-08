Burns at Torrington
Records: Burns (0-2) at Torrington (0-2)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Wiseman Field, Torrington
Last week: Burns lost at Yuma, Colorado, 38-8; Torrington lost at Mitchell, Nebraska, 39-7.
Last meeting: Torrington won 27-21 in overtime on Sept. 9, 2022, in Burns.
Facts: Burns and Torrington both enter tonight’s contest searching for their first win of the season. The Broncs lost 38-8 to Yuma (Colo.) last week and gave up almost 500 yards rushing. Torrington didn’t have any better luck in its last game either. The Trailblazers allowed 369 yards of total offense, including 308 on the ground, in a 39-7 loss to Mitchell, Nebraska. …But in spite of the losses, Burns coach Travis Romsa knows that his team is very young and inexperienced. While it hasn’t been the results they have wanted, it is necessary for his team to get the experience. “We are excited to get back into conference football here,” Romsa said. “These are the games that actually do matter now, so we are going to be as prepared as we can, and hopefully we can give a good game to Torrington.”… Torrington is a much different team than the Broncs have faced over the last two weeks. Both Rawlins and Yuma were heavy run teams, and Romsa expects Torrington to show a healthy mix of both run and pass on offense. Burns knows that the key to win will come from overcoming slow start issues it has suffered the last two weeks. “We have to come out ready,” Romsa said. “The first two games, we came out flat and struggled to start. In the second half, we came out and played better. We just have to put four quarters together from the start and get going early.”
Central at Natrona County
Records: No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central (1-1) at fourth-ranked Natrona County (1-1)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Cheney Alumni Field, Casper
Last week: Central won at Kelly Walsh, 38-6; Natrona lost at Cheyenne East, 45-7.
Last meeting: Natrona won 14-10 on Sept. 9, 2022, in Cheyenne.
Facts: Central rolled up 390 rushing yards and another 82 through the air during its win at Kelly Walsh. It also was able to snare three interceptions. “We were more physical, we spread the ball around well and were more effective executing plays offensively,” Indians coach Mike Apodaca said. “There was a lot of improvement shown offensively. Defensively, we had moments where some things improved, but we have to sure up our pass defense.” … Central senior quarterback Miles Porwoll ranks second in Class 4A in rushing average at 109.5 yards per game. He also is throwing for 81 yards per game. … Senior running back Mason Counter averages 85 rushing yards per outing, which helps give Central the No. 2 rushing offense in 4A at 260 yards per game. … Indians defensive back Tate Berry is 10th in the state in defensive points per game this week (12.5 dpg). … Natrona is seventh in the state in total offense (224 ypg). “It’s hard to get a feel of what they are and what they do because they got down so big so early against East,” Apodaca said. “We all know Natrona wants to run the football, but they had to throw it because they got down. We have to be strong with our run defense, and we have to be able to run the football ourselves.”
Thunder Basin at East
Records: No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin (2-0) at top-ranked Cheyenne East (2-0)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Okie Blanchard Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students with ID, seniors and military.
Twitter: @MattAtencio5
Last week: Thunder Basin beat Rock Springs, 49-14; East beat Natrona County, 45-7.
Last meeting: East won 52-42 on Sept. 9, 2022, in Gillette.
Facts: Thunder Basin senior quarterback Alonso Aguilar is leading Class 4A in passing average at 239 yards per game to go with eight touchdowns against just one interception. He also is averaging 63 rushing yards per contest. “He is seeing the field well because he’s so experienced,” Goff said. “He’s spreading the ball around and is running really well, too.” … East is allowing 9.5 points per game, which ranks second in 4A. The 228 yards per game the Thunderbirds are surrendering ranks fourth. The six turnovers they’ve forced are most in the state. … East is sixth in total offense (336 ypg) and second in scoring offense (47.5 ppg). It is the only team that hasn’t committed a turnover. The T-Birds haven’t gotten complacent, though. “We have a good level of maturity on our roster, and we’ve had good practices and good focus,” Goff said. “They seem to understand there’s a lot of work to be done. They’re really executing what we’re asking them to, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams, but they know we still need to get better at everything and have 11 guys doing their jobs at all times.”
Guernsey at Pine Bluffs
Records: Guernsey-Sunrise (1-0) at No. 1-ranked Pine Bluffs (1-0)
Kickoff: 7 tonight at Carlstrum Field, Pine Bluffs
Last week: Guernsey won at Wyoming Indian, 28-8; Pine Bluffs beat Shoshoni, 36-12.
Last meeting: Pine Bluffs won 61-0 on Sept. 9, 2022, at Guernsey.
Facts: Pine Bluffs coach Will Gray isn’t sure what to expect from the Vikings due to a coaching change and a lot of roster turnover. He also was struggling to get video of Guernsey’s season-opening victory. Gray spun that as a potential positive Monday. “We might be going in blind, but that’s OK because it will keep our kids’ attention if we have to prepare by focusing on ourselves,” Gray said. … The Hornets held the Wranglers to just 220 total yards. “We tackled better than I thought we would,” Gray said. “Our first practice in pads, there weren’t a lot of pads popping. We told the kid if we’re going to be successful, we have to tackle. They don’t have to like it, but they have to do it if we want to be good. They’ve gotten better at tackling, and that showed.” … Pine Bluffs rushed for 323 yards and five touchdowns while throwing for just 92 yards. Gray said first-year starting quarterback Justin Lerwick was merely overthinking things and will get better. “We don’t have to calculate the humidity, air pressure and wind on a 10-yard throw, we just need to rip it,” Gray said. “He was trying too hard and overthinking a lot. We’re working on being reactive.”
Kelly Walsh at South
Records: Kelly Walsh (0-2) at Cheyenne South (0-2)
Kickoff: 6 tonight at Bison Stadium, Cheyenne
Admission: $5 for adults, $3 for students with ID, seniors and military.
Twitter: @jjohnke
Last week: Kelly Walsh lost to Cheyenne Central, 38-7; South lost at Sheridan, 69-3.
Last meeting: Kelly Walsh won 17-7 on Sept. 9, 2022, in Casper.
Facts: Kelly Walsh and South are eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Class 4A total offense rankings. The Trojans average 218 yards and 6.5 points per game, while South checks in at 157 yards and 6.5 points per outing. The teams are also at the bottom of the 4A defensive rankings. The 391 yards per game South has surrendered in a pair of losses ranks ninth, while KW’s 444 yards per game is 10th. “We’ve moved the ball well at times, but we’ve got to do a better job of it and be more consistent at it,” South coach Eli Moody said. … Kelly Walsh’s Kadon Boyce has the eighth-best rushing average in the state at 60.5 yards per game. He also leads 4A in defensive points per game (25.0). Wyatt Humbel is sixth in defensive points average (14.0). “They have a good running back and a couple (defensive backs) who are pretty solid,” Moody said. “They have some athletic dudes playing O- and D-line. They’re in a similar boat to us where they’re desperate to get some stuff going.”
– Matt Atencio and Jeremiah Johnke, WyoSports
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters