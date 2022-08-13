CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s inaugural high school girls wrestling season has been mapped out, but it’s unclear how Laramie County School District 1 will be involved.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association voted in late April to sanction girls wrestling starting this school year. At the time, Wyoming was the 36th state to sign off on girls wrestling as its own sport.
However, the WHSAA’s late approval didn’t give LCSD1 adequate time to advertise or gauge interest in the new offering, director of instruction Steve Newton said.
Newton – who has assumed duties previously held by newly retired district athletics director Tom Seamans – said a proposal to add the sport to Cheyenne’s three high schools could go before the LCSD1 trusties shortly after school starts Aug. 24.
“We fully intend to bring it before the board very soon with the district’s recommendation that it be approved as (an LCSD1) athletics program going forward,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity for girls in our community.”
A number of different ideas of how to handle the inaugural season have been bandied about. Which of those ideas is recommended to the trustees depends on the numbers of girls interested, Newton added.
“It’s hard to predict if we’ll have a massive influx of numbers, or if it will look similar to the number of girls who have gone out so far,” he said. “We’re hopeful more will get involved, but I’m not sure the public is fully aware of it. The girls who may want to contemplate wrestling might not know how things have evolved.
“There are some kids who won’t be interested until you can paint a complete picture of what the season is going to look like and are encouraged to give it a shot. The schools will start promoting it and encouraging girls to be a part of it. Those numbers will shape how it’s organized in the first year.”
The WHSAA has decided to run the first season concurrently with boys wrestling. Practice starts Nov. 21 with competitions starting in December. All but one round of the single-classification state tournament except will be held Feb. 23 at the Wyoming Center in Casper. The championship bouts will be wrestled prior to the semifinal round of the boys tournament Feb. 24, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson told WyoSports in July.
“We want to get those girls a big crowd and some recognition,” Wilson said.
Like Newton, Wilson isn’t sure how many girls will choose to wrestle now that it’s its own sport. Because of that uncertainty, girls will still have the opportunity to wrestle against boys during the regular season in order to get more matches under their belts.
“If we say girls can only wrestle girls, they might only get a couple matches during the regular season,” Wilson said. “We don’t want that. Some of them may not want to wrestle boys, and I get that. At least they’ll have the option if they choose.
“… Maybe five years from now it will be so big girls can only wrestle girls and boys only wrestle boys. We want to get this thing going and make it big for the girls. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in America, but it’s just a question of how many girls we’ll have the first year.”
The WHSAA needed eight schools committed to sponsoring girls wrestling before it would consider voting on sanctioning. Laramie County School District 2 voted to be part of the inaugural group before the WHSAA’s April vote, Burns athletics director Barry Ward said.
Wilson said the WHSAA stopped keeping track of how many schools were on board after the eight-school commitment threshold was reached, but he knows there are more than 20 have expressed interest.
“I think we’ll have most of the schools in the state involved,” he said.
Just as he envisions a time when girls won’t have to choose to wrestle boys to gain experience, Wilson sees a time when the sport is completely separated, similar to girls and boys basketball.
“We’ll get to a point where there’s a girls coach and a boys coach and a girls season and a boy season,” he said. “The seasons will still run at the same time, but they’ll be totally separate sports.”
Indoor track split
The WHSAA board also voted to divide indoor track and field into two classifications for the first time starting this school year. The sport has always been one class since the first state meet was scored in the early 1990s. The WHSAA sanctioned it in 2006.
The split is driven, in part, by the number of new teams that sprung out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the 2021 season, athletes from many Class 3A, 2A and 1A schools suited up for 4A schools. That campaign saw limited entries at all meets – including state – and all schools trying to manage contact tracing. As a result, five new girls teams and three new boys squads competed at the 2021 indoor state meet.
This past winter’s state meet featured 24 girls teams and 19 on the boys side.
“The sport had just gotten too big for one class,” Wilson said. “This also gives those smaller schools a chance to be their own team and be able to compete (for state championships) without having to go head-to-head with the very large schools.”
Pine Bluffs and Burns sent athletes to compete for Cheyenne’s schools prior to 2021. They combined for a cooperative team that season, and have been given three years by LCSD2 to prove the program has long-term viability.
Ashley Thurin coaches the Pine Bluffs portion of the co-op team, and said many of her athletes will miss the opportunity to compete for state championships against larger schools. However, the benefits of the move are overwhelmingly positive.
“With indoor track becoming more popular, I think it was necessary to split classes, and I’m hopeful it will be a smooth transition for all athletes and coaches,” she said. “There is still great competition at the smaller school levels, but this gives some of my athletes the chance to see where they stack up in their own classes before the outdoor season.”