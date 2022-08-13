CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s inaugural high school girls wrestling season has been mapped out, but it’s unclear how Laramie County School District 1 will be involved.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association voted in late April to sanction girls wrestling starting this school year. At the time, Wyoming was the 36th state to sign off on girls wrestling as its own sport.

