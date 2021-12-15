CHEYENNE – Entering his senior campaign, Nathanial Talich set a goal of finishing his high school career with 1,500 career points.
Sitting on 900 points after scoring 26 in last year’s Class 4A state title game meant Talich would need to net 600 points this season to reach that mark.
It’s safe to say he’s off on the right foot.
Through four games at the Strannigan Invitational in Riverton, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help the Indians go 3-1, all while hitting the 1,000 career point mark. It also earned Talich Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
“It’s starting where I left off with no steps back and keeping the same mentality (from last season),” Talich said. “My teammates had some really good assists. Without those guys it’d be five-on-one and I’d rather have five-on-five. But no matter who’s scoring, I just want to win, that’s all I care about.”
Talich’s ability to get to the rim and score in the paint has always posed problems for opposing defenders. However, starting late last season, he became effective from shooting from the outside. He went 8 for 11 from the 3-point line and shot at a 57% clip over the weekend.
“He’s just as much trouble 30 feet from the basket as he is three feet from the basket,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “He does such a good job of pivoting in the post and shot faking in the post … and now he’s shooting the ball so well, he’s become a matchup nightmare.”
That outside shot Talich has worked hard to develop and the efficiency he can score at forces the defense to make a decision: do they want to take away the penetration or the outside shot?
With Talich consistently knocking down shots from a few feet behind the 3-point line, it’s hard for a defense to not get out and guard.
“It has to make the guy guarding me pick their poison,” Talich said. “If they want to let me shoot the 3, I’ll live and die off that. If I get hot, they’ll have to switch and make me drive and that creates opportunities for me, and my teammates on kick outs.”
The Indians struggled in their first game of the tournament, a 56-46 loss to Riverton. They quickly bounced back and started playing more together, Talich said. With a lot of new faces on the Central squad, the hiccups are to be expected.
“It was the first time playing a game with those guys,” Talich said. “We had never played a real game together and I think we tried to force a little too much and not play with each other.”
Talich is the catalyst of the offense, Lain said, and he’s the key in the team playing as a group. It stems from the comfort level that Lain has built knowing Talich can guide the team on the court with ease.
Lain believes Talich’s biggest strength allows him to command the offense.
“His biggest strength is his instincts,” Lain said. “I’ve gotten to the point where I let his decisions lead and I try to back off and let him make decisions. If you give him some general instructions of ‘This is the kind of way we want to play,’ and just let him play, he makes so many good decisions.”
Talich said his 1,000th point came on a euro-step finish on a fast break, a move he typically makes when he’s just playing his game. Overall, that’s simply the biggest key to his and the Indians’ success.
“As long as we can keep him healthy and as long as he plays just being himself, he’s going to have a heck of a senior year. That’s for sure,” Lain said. “And he got off to a great start.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Maurie Alexander and LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: Alexander, a senior, averaged 21.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game to help the Bison go 3-0 in Casper.
Ray, a senior, averaged 16.6 points and 3.3 assists per game.
n Gavyn Aumiller, Liam Fox, Dominic Lopez and Cade Pugh, wrestling, Cheyenne East: Aumiller, a senior 285-pounder, was 5-0 on the weekend between the Charlie Lake Duals and Charlie Lake Invitational.
Fox, a freshman 132-pounder was 10-0 overall with nine pins and a major decision on the weekend.
Lopez, the senior 195-pounder was 5-1 on the weekend. He was 3-1 with two pins to take second at Saturday’s Charlie Lake Invitational.
Pugh, a senior 160-pounder, was 6-1 on the weekend. He was 4-0 with two pins and two technical falls at Friday’s Charlie Lake Duals, and went 2-1 and placed third at the Charlie Lake Invite.
n Keagan Bartlett, wrestling, Cheyenne Central: The junior went 8-0 while splitting his time between the 220- and 285-pound weight classes with six pins. That included a 4-0 mark and three pins to win the 220-pound title at the Charlie Lake Invitational.
n Logan Branigan and Cody Winslow, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: Branigan, a senior, was 4-0 at 145 pounds with all four wins coming by pin at the Charlie Lake Duals on Friday.
Winslow, a senior, went 8-1 on the weekend. He was 5-0 with four pins at Friday’s Charlie Lake Duals, and went 3-1 and took third at the 285-pound division at Saturday’s Charlie Lake Invitational.
n Drew Jackson, boys basketball, Cheyenne East: The sophomore averaged 18 points to help the Thunderbirds go 4-0 at the Strannigan Invitational in Riverton.
n Jackson Kirkbride, boys basketball, Burns: The senior averaged 16.3 points to help the Broncs go 4-0 at the Burns Winter Classic.
n Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The senior averaged 18.7 points to help the Hornets go 2-1 at the Burns Winter Classic.
n Boden Liljedahal, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: The junior guard averaged 14.5 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 4-0 at the Strannigan Invitational in Riverton.
n Jaden Shelit, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The senior guard averaged 15.7 points to help the Lady Hornets’ go 1-2 at the Burns Winter Classic.
n Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The senior guard averaged 13.25 points to help the Lady Broncs go 3-1 at the Burns Winter Classic.