CASPER – The North squad didn’t hesitate to put its offensive firepower on display during the 49th edition of the Wyoming Shrine Bowl.
Although the opening drive ended with a turnover on downs at the South’s 1-yard line, the 10-play, 78-yard drive was a glimpse of the way Saturday afternoon would go. It’s tempo, combined with a stout effort from its defense, lifted the North to a 37-3 victory at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
The North now leads the all-time series 26-19-3.
“They got the ball to start the game and they just kind of smashed us in the mouth and drove it down the field, and even though they didn’t score, they kind of set the tempo for the game,” Laramie’s Jackson Devine said. “Sometimes against a regular team you can find a weak spot, but when you have a team of all-stars, its impossible to find that.”
The fourth-down stop on the opening possession was arguably the biggest play from the South in the first half. After a three-and-out from the South on its first possession, the North churned off another bullish drive, leading to a 2-yard quarterback keeper from Jackson’s Sadler Smith on fourth-and-2 with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Two plays later, Natrona County’s Billy Brenton picked off a pass from Rock Springs’ Brock Bider, giving the North the ball back at the South 45. The North made it 14-0 less than three minutes later when Kelly Walsh’s Cameron Burkett rushed in from 1-yard out for his first of two touchdowns on the day. Following a three-and-out from the South, the North responded with another score – a 9-yard pass from Thunder Basin’s Ryan Baker to Sheridan’s Carter McComb, making it 21-0.
“They just had a tempo, they kept going, kept going, kept going, and tired out the defense a little bit,” said Braeden Hughes, who spent his prep career with Cheyenne South. “All you have to do is pop them in the mouth, but sometimes that doesn’t work.”
In the South’s three second-quarter possessions, the North forced two more three-and-outs and took advantage of a bad snap on a punt on the other.
With 5:37 remaining in the third, the North extended its lead when Smith scrambled to his left under pressure, avoided a tackle, and launched a pass into the end zone. Shoshoni’s Nathon Cousineau came down with the ball for the 38-yard score. The extra point was no good, putting the North’s advantage at 27-0.
“I knew it was third-and-long and we needed to move the chains,” said Smith, who was named the offensive MVP with 107 passing yards and 55 rushing yards. “And (Cousineau) was in the end zone, so I just felt like I could give him a shot. So, I put the ball up high and he made a great play.”
The South managed to get on the board late in the third quarter with a 25-yard field goal from Torrington’s Chase Miller, but Burkett quickly went down the field, rushing for all 39 of the North’s yards on the ensuing drive, taking advantage of great field position.
The defensive line from the North applied constant pressure all afternoon, often forcing difficult passes from the South quarterbacks. The pressure didn’t let off in the fourth period. Campbell County’s Logan Dymond got two strip-sacks in the final six minutes of the contest. Cody’s Daniel Gorman was named defensive MVP.
“They just brought those four-down lineman hard and they just kept after us all game,” Devine said. “And that’s credit to those guys, they’re really good players.”
Despite not coming away with a victory in his final high school game, Hughes knows there was a bigger meaning behind Saturday’s showcase.
“Just playing for the kids – that’s all I wanted to do was come out here and have fun,” Hughes said. “It didn’t matter what the scoreboard said at the end of the day, just come out here and play for the kids.”