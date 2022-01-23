CHEYENNE – Competing in indoor track and field used to mean a lot of time in a car for Emma Gonzalez and Jordan Stoddard.
Gonzalez, a Burns High senior, competed for Cheyenne East as a sophomore. Stoddard, a senior at Southeast High in Yoder, spent her freshman and sophomore seasons wearing Cheyenne Central’s colors.
Those arrangements likely would have continued to this day had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus reduced both the size of indoor meets and indoor teams last winter. Class 4A schools that used to welcome athletes from the 3A, 2A and 1A ranks no longer had roster spots available.
The result was five new girls teams and three new boys squads. Burns and Pine Bluffs, which had always had athletes compete with the Cheyenne schools, formed their own cooperative team. So did Torrington, Lingle-Fort Laramie and Southeast. Those three Goshen County schools now compete under the Torrington banner.
“There are a lot more kids from our schools taking advantage of the opportunity to do indoor track, and I think that’s great,” said Stoddard, who won both long jump and triple jump at Central’s Kevin Salverson Memorial meet Saturday.
There was talk of Burns athletes competing for Torrington last season. When that didn’t pan out, Burns formed its third cooperative team with Laramie County School District 2 peer Pine Bluffs. The schools also join forces for cross-country in the fall and wrestling in the winter.
The decision for the Burns-Pine Bluffs team was made so close to the start of the season last season that the inaugural team only had 15 athletes. Several more voiced a desire to compete indoors, but had already committed to other sports. This year’s squad is double that size, with new athletes frequently looking to join.
“COVID put into motion something I had been wanting to do for a while, but couldn’t justify because our athletes were coming into Cheyenne and getting to compete while getting great coaching,” Burns coach Cole Manlove said. “It was supposed to be a one-year thing, but we had a bunch of kids who had always wanted to do indoor track, but didn’t want to travel into Cheyenne, say they wanted to be part of the team.
“We doubled our program, which shows the need for it. Our new superintendent told us we have three years to show we can keep the numbers up to keep the program going. I feel very blessed that we have this opportunity.”
Each half of the team competes at its respective school four days per week. They gather for one practice per week, where they work on relay handoffs and specialty events. One week is in Burns, and the next is in Pine Bluffs.
Monse Serrano and Carson Rabou both played basketball for Pine Bluffs last winter. Both opted for indoor track this season because of what they did during the last outdoor track campaign.
“I did really well last season, and decided I wanted to take track more seriously, and that started with doing indoor,” said Serrano, who placed second in shot put in Class 2A. “I want to set our school record in shot put, and I wanted to put more effort and time into track and see if I can get that record, and maybe get the opportunity to compete in college.”
Serrano won the Kevin Salverson title with a heave of 34 feet, 9 inches. That was 2 feet, 7 inches better than Saturday’s runner-up.
Rabou was fourth in 2A in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the 110 hurdles.
“I really enjoyed playing basketball, but state showed me I was better at track,” Rabou said. “I think this is really going to prepare me for the outdoor season, so I can go out there and kick butt.
“I want to be more prepared and get into a rhythm now. It takes me a couple meets to get into a rhythm and get going good. I think this will get me going quicker when we go outdoors.”
Rabou won pole vault by clearing 10-6 Saturday. He also was third in the 55-meter hurdles.
While the cooperative agreement has saved most athletes some windshield time, Rabou hasn’t been as lucky. He drives to Cheyenne twice a week to work on pole vault. It isn’t all that bad, he said.
“I drive 30 minutes from my house to school every day anyway,” said Rabou, who lives in Albin. “What’s another 30 or 40 minutes to come here and practice pole vault?”
There are drawbacks to the cooperative team, though, Gonzalez said.
“We don’t have as many kids as the Cheyenne schools, so I end up running by myself a lot, and I don’t have a lot of people to push me,” she said. “I used to go to East three times per week, because I thought it was going to be a lot easier to push myself if I was practicing with other people.
“I do like having our own team, though. I get home a lot earlier, and it’s great to see more kids have the opportunity to compete. Also, I felt like kind of an outsider when I joined East’s team my sophomore year. Now, we’re around a lot of kids we already know. And we’re meeting some new kids, too.”
The athletes aren’t the only ones who have enjoyed the bonds the cooperative has created.
“It has been really cool getting to know more of the Pine kids the past two years,” Manlove said. “They have a lot of really great kids who are also good athletes. Coach (Ashley) Thurin and myself have been really lucky and gotten to know some really good people these past two seasons.”
Central sweeps Salverson team titles
Central’s girls and boys both won the team titles at Saturday’s Salverson Memorial meet.
The girls finished with 151 team points, while the boys checked in at 120.5.
Seniors Kaya Pillivant (1,600-meter run) and Katie Thomson (55-meter hurdles) won events, as did juniors Sydney Morrell (800) and Brinkley Lewis (pole vault). The Lady Indians also got a win from the 4x320 relay team of Joslyn Siedenburg, Cooper Williams, Alyssa Brenchley and Kylie Vercelli.
The East girls were second in the team standings. Sophomore Ynes Ronnau placed second in the 1,600.
Senior Darby Downham netted 18 of Cheyenne South’s 27 team points. She won the 55-meter dash and placed second in the 400.
The Burns-Pine girls were fourth. In addition to Serrano’s shot put win, Burns-Pine had Cathy Purdam win triple jump (29 feet, 11¼ inches).
Central’s boys got wins in the 55 hurdles and high jump from sophomore Shawn Basart. Classmate Bridger Brokaw won the 800, while junior Augie Lain won shot put. The Indians 4x320 relay team of Dylan Teasley, Brady Nienhuser, Toren Rohde and Tucker Martino also won. Sophomore Miles Porwoll was second in pole vault.
East was fourth as a team. Seth Gustafson won the 1,600. Junior Jude Guevara placed second in the 55 hurdles and third in the 55-meter dash.
Burns-Pine Bluffs was fifth in the team standings. In addition to Rabou’s pole vault win, it had junior Sean Rhoads win triple jump.
South got a win from Matt Rivera in long jump.