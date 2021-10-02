CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls cross-country team had four athletes place in the top 10 win the Wheatland Invitational on Friday.
Mikaila Trujillo was fourth in 20 minutes, 31 seconds. Ynes Ronnau and Emma Smith placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Ronnau finished in 20:41, while Smith crossed the finish line in 21:13. Molly Madsen rounded out the Lady T-Birds finishing in the top 10. She was 10th in 21:32.
“We are in a big training block, so they’re fatigued,” East coach Rebecca Fournier said. “Both teams ran really well. Where we are in the season, the kids are tired.”
Pine Bluffs-Burns senior Emma Gonzalez won the meet in 19:19, which tied Burns’ school record. Jordan Griess was fifth (20:37) for Pine-Burns.
The East boys placed second with 49 points. Jonathan Christensen placed fifth (17:26), Owen Wise took seventh (17:36) and Connor Parks was 10th (18:00).
The Cheyenne South boys placed fifth, and Pine Bluffs-Burns was seventh.
Central squads second in Thornton
CHEYENNE – Both the Cheyenne Central girls and boys cross-country teams placed second in the varsity division of the Thornton Invitational on Friday in Thornton, Colorado.
The Indians boys had 58 team points, while winner Rocky Mountain finished with 55.
The Central girls had 77 points, while winner Fossil Ridge finished with 45.
Senior Jacob Frentheway paced the boys team with a four-place time of 15 minutes, 59 seconds. Jason Frentheway took eighth (16:18). Senior Tristan Knueppel and sophomore Bridger Brokaw placed 12th and 13th, respectively.
Junior Sydney Morrell led the Central girls with a fifth-place time of 18:33. Senior Kaya Pillivant crossed the finish line sixth (18:49).