Cheyenne Central senior Chris Benboe is announced onto the field before a football game at Riske Field in Cheyenne on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Twenty-six different Cheyenne football players earned first team All-East Conference honors for at least one position Saturday.

Class 4A state runner-up Cheyenne East had 12 players earn recognition. That included junior Drew Jackson, who was unanimously voted East Conference player of the year for his efforts as a running back. Jackson also was voted a first team all-league defensive back.


