CHEYENNE – Twenty-six different Cheyenne football players earned first team All-East Conference honors for at least one position Saturday.
Class 4A state runner-up Cheyenne East had 12 players earn recognition. That included junior Drew Jackson, who was unanimously voted East Conference player of the year for his efforts as a running back. Jackson also was voted a first team all-league defensive back.
Senior Garet Schlabs was a unanimous first-teamer as both a receiver and defensive back. Junior quarterback Cam Hayes was a unanimous selection, as was junior punter Colby Olson. Olson also was a first team defensive lineman.
Senior Trevor Eldridge earned first team honors as both an offensive and defensive lineman, while junior Nathan Mirich was a first team pick as both a receiver and linebacker.
The Thunderbirds’ other first team honorees were tight end Jakob Culver, offensive linemen Seth Scott and Branden Eichin, linebackers Kolbe Dierks and Ethan Brinkman and returner Dom Kaszas.
State semifinalist Cheyenne Central had 11 players tabbed all-conference, including senior Chris Benboe. He was a unanimous pick for lineman of the year. Junior kicker Brock Pedersen was a unanimous all-conference honoree.
Senior Richard Prescott picked up first team honors as a defensive back and an at-large offensive pick. Quarterback Keagan Bartlett, running back Mason Counter, wide receiver Jackson Whitworth, defensive linemen Jack Miller and Colton Prindle, linebackers Alex Fernandez and Chase Talich and defensive back Marcus DeHoff were all voted onto the all-league first team.
Cheyenne South had seniors Robert Campbell (offensive line) and Jaylen Trujillo (running back) and junior Damien Pino (defensive back) pick up first team all-conference accolades.
Burns has three voted all-conference honorees
CHEYENNE – Burns landed three players on the Class 2A all-state team, athletics director Barry Ward tweeted Saturday.
The senior trio of Cooper Lakin, Cody Hape and Jared Allen all received nods for the team. Lakin, who led 2A in tackles, also took home the state defensive player of the year honors.
The Broncs also landed seven players on the all-conference team. Lakin, Hape and Allen were joined by Riley McLaughlin, Carter David, Jaspur Nusbaum and Pablo Dominguez.