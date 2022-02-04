CHEYENNE – Five Laramie County seniors have been chosen to play in the 49th Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game.
Burns’ Cody Winslow, Cheyenne Central’s Eli Castillo, Cheyenne East’s Gavyn Aumiller, Cade Pugh and Kaleb Romero and Cheyenne South’s Braeden Hughes have all been selected to suit up for the South squad at the annual charity game.
The game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
PREP FOOTBALL
49TH WYOMING SHRINE BOWL ROSTERS
SOUTH
Burns: Cody Winslow; Cheyenne Central: Eli Castillo; Cheyenne East: Gavyn Aumiller, Cade Pugh, Kaleb Romero; Cheyenne South: Braeden Hughes; Cokeville: Treyson Dayton, Keltan Ewing; Douglas: Dawson Curtis, Jacob Russell, Rylan Wehr; Encampment: Koye Gilbert; Evanston: Jaxin Moore, Kody Rex; Green River: Dylan Taylor; Laramie: Jackson Devine, Talon Luckie; Lusk: Dylan Molzahn; Lyman: Chevy Fackrell, Rho Mecham; Rock Springs: Brock Bider, Coleton Carlsen, Isaac Schoenfeld, Cadon Shaklee, Andrew Skorcz; Mountain View: Tanner Case; Snake River: Zander Risner; Star Valley: Lucas Chappell, Winston Green, Mason Hutchison; Torrington: Beau Bivens, Deagan Keith; Wheatland: Ora Borton, Jake Hicks, Kade Preuit.
NORTH
Big Horn: Josh Thompson; Buffalo: Ben Camino; Campbell County: Logan Dymond, Will Miller; Cody: Chaz Cowie, Cody Gorman, Drew Trotter, Jonathan Williams; Hulett: Bryce Ackerman; Jackson: Colter Dawson, Sadler Smith; Kelly Walsh: Cam Burkett; Lander: Ernesto Cabriales, Robert Koivupalo; Lovell: Sam Cornia, Quinn Lindsay, Kobe May; Meeteetse: Dace Bennett; Natrona County: Brendyn Nelson, Jake Sides, Kaeden Wilcox; Powell: Toran Graham, Zach Ratcliff, Lane Shramek; Rocky Mountain: Tyson Christiansen; Sheridan: Ezra Ecklund, Matt Ingalls, Chris Larson, Carter McComb; Shoshoni: Nathan Cousineau; Thunder Basin: Cade Ayers, Ryan Baker, Ryan Jordan, Caden Randall; Upton-Sundance: Reece Barritt; Worland: Jorey Anderson.