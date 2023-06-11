CHEYENNE – The South team held on for a 27-24 victory in the 50th Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game Saturday afternoon at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

Cheyenne East graduate Garet Schlabs was named the game's offensive most valuable player. The wide receiver caught a touchdown pass from Cheyenne Central alum Keagan Bartlett.


