CHEYENNE – The South team held on for a 27-24 victory in the 50th Wyoming Shrine Bowl all-star football game Saturday afternoon at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.
Cheyenne East graduate Garet Schlabs was named the game's offensive most valuable player. The wide receiver caught a touchdown pass from Cheyenne Central alum Keagan Bartlett.
Burns grad Cody Hape added to the South's point total by catching a touchdown pass from Star Valley quarterback Taft McClure.
Cody's Luke Talich was voted the game's defensive MVP.
